New lakefront mixed-use development set to break ground on Houston's west side

As evidenced by the booming, downtown-area East River, waterfront living is in high demand. Answering the call is a new westside development that promises lake life and a hub for those looking for an active lifestyle.

Remy on the Trails, nestled on the west side of Beltway 8 (near CityCentre) will break ground in July, developer McNair Interests announced.

This new mixed-use project will sit on 24 acres. By the numbers, Remy on the Trails boasts a 330-unit multifamily community, totaling 400,000 square feet. It features three, four-story buildings that offer one and two-bedroom units.

A secluded, three-acre lake promises to be a big draw and design element; the lake will offer a private walking trail and dock for paddle boards, kayaking, and fishing, per a press release. The outdoor life is further enhanced by the Terry Hershey Park Hike & Bike Trail.

Inside, features include event areas, plus a separate building for flex office space that includes private offices, open seating, and conference rooms. Residents can expect updated finishes, air-conditioned corridors, and keyless smart-locks at all unit entries, per press materials.

The larger master plan includes additional mixed-use elements, including on-site food and beverage retail. All campus buildings will have elevators,private garages, and surface parking.

Those interested can look forward to leasing starting the third quarter of 2022. Architecture on the project comes courtesy of The Preston Partnership, while interiors are designed by Mayfield and Ragni Studio and landscape design by Kimley-Horn. Arch-Con is the general contractor for the project.

“People with healthy lifestyles want to spend more time outside around Houston’s great parks and trails,” said Drew Steffen, senior vice president, real estate at McNair Interests, in a statement. “The approach for Remy on the Trails is to maximize options for outdoor livability. We designed this community as an urban oasis with flexible indoor-outdoor amenities, and integrated work and play spaces.”

If the name McNair Interests sounds familiar: the company was founded by late Houston Texans owner Robert “Bob” McNair. His son, Cary, is currently the CEO.