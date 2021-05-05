There is no better way to intimately know a city than to grow up in it, and for Realtor Lynn Zarr, that native knowledge belongs in Houston. He has the added bonus of being a fourth-generation Houstonian, which means that the Bayou City runs deep in the family's history, affording Zarr an elevated understanding that he puts to use for his clients.

Licensed in his role since the 1980s, Zarr consistently takes a hands-on approach that was modeled by his father, who also worked as a long-time Houston Realtor. Dedicated and steadfast, Zarr's methods have awarded him a spot as a top producer at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, as well as membership in the firm's Circle of Excellence.

Even with a lifetime of exposure to the city and the industry, Zarr is committed to developing the most innovative and modern methods to market his clients’ homes. He uses customized methods to represent their unique needs, achieving the results they desire. By tapping into his vast network of friends, family, and past clients, Zarr keeps his finger on the pulse of the market as well as off-market opportunities, giving him an edge over the competition.

He's also become adept at international real estate and helps clients find primary and secondary homes all around the globe, and has earned designations as an Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR) and Certified Negotiations Expert (CNE).

Considering himself a "turn-key Realtor," Zarr has worked in nearly every corner of Houston, including the Heights, West University, River Oaks, Tanglewood, Memorial, and beyond. He and his wife, Holly, an elementary school teacher, enjoy spending time outdoors in this great city they call home along with their five children and golden retriever, and remain ever-involved in their community.

Zarr has played an active role in a number of organizations, including Feed the Hunger and Trotter Family YMCA, as well as schools such as Briargrove Elementary, St. Francis, Kinkaid, and Memorial High.

We chatted with Zarr to find out more about his work and what drives him.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Lynn Zarr: Knowing that people have put their trust in me to assist them in managing one of their largest assets.

CM: What's one piece of advice you'd give to people looking for their dream home?

LZ: There will always be a compromise when you're looking for that "dream home." The key is to find one that satisfies most of your wants and needs.

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

LZ: Keys to a successful sale are knowing the market and pricing.

CM: Sum up Houston in three words.

LZ: Vibrant, diverse, home.

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

LZ: First, my ability to help buyers identify ways to make a home theirs. And secondly, my honesty with sellers helps make their home more marketable to maximize the net sales price.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

LZ: My friends have long called me "MacGyver" because I've always been good at fixing things and improvising. Or they call me "Martha Stewart" because I have an eye for home improvements, remodeling, and decorating.

---

Learn more about Lynn Zarr here, or contact him at 713-502-9996 or Lynn.Zarr@Sothebyshomes.com.