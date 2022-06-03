Resort-style River Oaks mansion with Hollywood history hits market at $8.9M

In 1972, a whole bunch of Hollywood types hit Houston. They were here to shoot the film The Thief Who Came to Dinner, a comedy/romance about a guy who quits his gig as a computer programmer to become a jewel thief.

The cast, led by Ryan O'Neal, shot in a series of Bayou City locations, including, among many others, the Johnson Space Center, the Astrodome, Jones Hall, and 3940 Inverness Dr., a massive country club-like manor house in River Oaks that is now on the market for $8.9 million. It's listed by Walter Bering of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Set on nearly three acres in the heart of River Oaks, the luxe home unfolds across more than 11,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, seven full and four half baths, three fireplaces, a butler's pantry, fountains, and a tennis court with its own gallery seating.

This home could easily be mistaken for a resort and spa. That's thanks to all the amenities that allow its owners to retreat into a world of their own, far away from the everyday crush of the city.

Offering the feel of living in a lush forest, 3940 Inverness Dr. maximizes its setting. Curving staircases lead from second-floor balconies down to the pool and courtyard. Massive windows offer views of the shaded grounds.

Outside, a pavilion with its own kitchen sprawls along the backyard, making it a perfect gathering place during patio weather season. Flagstone paths meander through the property, taking in the pool, the tennis court and the lush landscaping.

Inside, endless luxuries come large and small. Curved archways, built-in shelves, massive closets that double as dressing rooms, an enormous master bath with a soaking tub and separate shower, marble floors, a formal living room, and panoramic views. The lower level provides ample space for casual living, including a spot that's perfect for a game room, complete with its own wet bar and fireplace.

A sizzling selling point is that 3940 Inverness Dr. once served as a movie set. Its new owners will certainly feel they're living like movie stars in this stunning home.