As all of Houston eagerly awaits the arrival of its newest luxury high-rise, the Residences at The Allen, a major step has been made with regards to its design.

Adrián Dueñas, CEO and partner of Houston’s luxury European furniture and design house BeDesign, was recently named an official brand ambassador for the development.

Future residents and guests toasted Dueñas with Veneno Tequila cocktails at a gathering held at the onsite sales gallery, which showcases furniture exclusively by BeDesign.

"BeDesign's understanding of our vision and their dedication to delivering a luxury experience was completely in line with what the Residences at The Allen offers," says Roberto Contreras, CEO of DC Partners. "So much so, Adrián and Marcelo purchased a home in the building. Adrian’s keen eye for style, Italian design and furnishings, and his diverse connections with people from all over the world make him a natural ambassador for all that the Residences at The Allen have to offer."

The Residences at The Allen features 99 luxury condominiums atop Houston’s first Thompson Hotel.

Floorplans consist of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom condos, as well as 17 thoughtfully designed penthouses ranging, all ranging from 919-10,000 square feet.

Residents will enjoy floor-to-ceiling glass, kitchen and bathroom cabinetry by PEDINI, ample art gallery wall space, private outdoor living with summer kitchens, optional sky gardens, or a uniquely engineered pet relief area on the balcony.

BeDesign offers premium upgraded custom closet systems by luxury Italian craftsmen Molteni&C as a special amenity to buyers of the Residences at The Allen.

Unmatched services and full amenities provided by the Thompson Hotel are also standard, including 24-hour resident valet and concierge, room service, a lavish spa, signature restaurants, and breathtaking views of the city on the pool deck with cabanas.

The helistop will be available to hotel guests and residents and is engineered to accommodate drone deliveries and transportation of the future.

The Residences at the Allen is expected to deliver in 2023 and is currently 65 percent sold.

"It means a lot to be partnering with one of, if not the strongest, development projects in the city," says Dueñas. "To represent this company with their portfolio is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. DC Partners believes in me and my brand, and my brand believes in the project. In turn, that means I can go anywhere in the world and talk about the project, and my personal home, with the same passion I have about my brand. I am very proud to be a part of it."

The Allen includes a luxury, mixed-use development anchored by the Thompson Hotel and elevated by the Residences at The Allen.

The $500 million landmark project is situated across six acres at the southeast corner of Allen Parkway and Gillette Street in Houston, overlooking the award-winning Buffalo Bayou Park.