Ready to dive into incredible lakeside living in Houston? Then come explore Towne Lake, where custom homes from the city's premier builders are set on the largest private recreational lake in Houston, all mere minutes from the area's best shopping, dining, entertainment, and offices.

Expect one-of-a-kind living at this award-winning residential community from Caldwell Communities, with everything from amazing amenities to highly rated onsite schools — there's even an onsite lifestyle director.

Homes are priced from the $270s into the millions, and here's a peek at what residents get to enjoy:

Goodbye, cramped city living

Tired of cramming your family, pets, furniture, and all that stuff into your Houston home or townhome? At Towne Lake, there’s more than 20 miles of trails to roam and explore, plus homes with incredible value that are easy to expand and grow with your family.

"My husband and I decided to build in Towne Lake around five years ago, after living close to the Heights for most of our twenties, says Janelle Rendon. "We were looking for a community we could put roots down in and a place that would cater to young families. You also can't beat living this close to the city and being able to have a boat on the water. We truly love it here!"

Build your dream

With over a dozen award-winning builders offering everything from patio homes to custom homes along the water, there's a style for every preference. Towne Lake is truly a community connected by water, with trails and waterways providing easy access to neighborhood marinas where you can boat, ski, and tube, all in your backyard. Imagine taking a lunch-break cruise or a quick fishing break between conference calls?

Amazing amenities

From onsite sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, two private beaches, and a waterpark on par with five-star resorts, there are so many ways to get out and explore. Not to mention the 300-acre lake that’s chock full of adventure, from kayaking to paddle boarding to boating. Inside the Lakehouse amenity center, find a state-of-the-art gym and a lifestyle team that hosts events both virtually and in person, ranging from Skipper’s Club for the neighborhood's smallest residents to the demonstration kitchen for cooking classes.

Make a splash

Whether you're a kid at heart or have kids of your own, check out Towne Lake's very own waterpark. It has a lazy river, water slides, an Olympic-style pool, sandy beach, and a splash pad. Looking to learn more about all the incredible splash pads at Towne Lake? Resident and lifestyle blogger Janelle's got the inside scoop here.

On island time

Did you know you don’t have to buy a plane ticket to live the island life? Towne Lake has its very own destination island, Puckett Island, where you can fish off the dock (the lake is stocked with largemouth bass, white crappie, and sunfish), swim at the beach, or just adventure around the island. Grab your family for day of playing and picnicking around the barbecue pit and pavilion. If you are a resident and don’t have a boat, you can simply reserve a boat taxi ride through the HOA.

Award-winning school district

Towne Lake is zoned to the highly acclaimed Cy Fair ISD. The community is also minutes from The Berry Center, where major CFISD events like sports, concerts, plays, and more are held.

Resort-style living

There’s a reason Towne Lake residents rarely leave their own shores — they don't need to! Right next to the community is the incredible Boardwalk Towne Lake, which feature a diverse collection of waterfront dining, shopping, and wellness, all with the ability to boat there instead of drive. From farmers markets to trivia to exercise classes, there's never a shortage of fun things to do here. Catch a free concert at the Boardwalk every Friday and Saturday evening from 6:30-9:30 pm.

Ready to find your dream home? Visit TowneLakeTexas.com or come by in person. Towne Lake's welcome center is open daily and located at 10855 Towne Lake Pkwy. in Cypress. Over 15 model homes are available to tour. For more information or to schedule a tour, email info@townelaketexas.com or call 281-256-2772.