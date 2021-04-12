New boutique Bay Area development casts off with homes starting at $250,000

With Houston real estate being snatched up by locals, Newstonians, and speculators, demand is surging for low-priced, entry-level homes — especially for first-time buyers. To help comes developer HistoryMaker Homes, which has just launched a new community in the bay area town of La Porte.

Dubbed Artesia Village, the new development sits along State Highway 146, south of West Fairmont Parkway. Homesites are around 40 feet, priced starting at $250,000, and offer seven designs ranging from 1,440 to more than 2,918 square feet. (Four of these are below $300,000, according to press materials.) At 19 acres, Artesia Village will accommodate 82 homes.

As for the homes, options allow for up to seven bedrooms, five full baths, and a three-car garage. Homes include open-concept common areas and multiple walk-in closets as standard features.

The development is zoned to Bayshore Elementary School, La Porte Junior High School, and La Porte High School — all of which are located within five miles of the community.

Parents employed at DuPont, NASA, Boeing, and Crown Central Petroleum will find an especially easy commute.

For entertainment and quality of life, Sylvan Beach, Little Cedar Bayou Park, and Bay Forest Golf Club are minutes away, while the Kemah Boardwalk and Space Center Houston are a short drive. Houston boaters will no doubt recognize La Porte of the Houston Yacht Club.

“With the current market’s steady escalation of home prices, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a home below $300,000,” said Mickey Pizzitola, division president for HistoryMaker Homes, in a statement. “Our time-tested construction practices, purchasing power, and providing our customers a host of options and upgrades that allows them to choose what they most desire in their home lets HistoryMaker Homes to deliver a high-quality home at an affordable price.”

This is the second Houston community HistoryMaker serves as both developer and builder; the other is called Lakes at Mason Park in Katy. HistoryMaker is now actively developing 10 Houston-area communities, from Conroe to Manvel and from Katy to La Porte.

Value shoppers should note that in Houston, HistoryMaker Homes start in the $190,000s.