Houston's second-priciest penthouse sells in posh Post Oak high-rise

With more locals opting for the lock-and-leave lifestyle, elevated living is on the rise. Little surprise, then, that a highly coveted penthouse, Houston’s second-highest priced, has just sold.

Located on the 28th floor of the tony Astoria (1409 Post Oak Blvd.), the high-rise was listed at $6.9 million by Nancy Almodovar of Nan and Company Properties. While the final sale price wasn’t disclosed, it’s estimated to be between $5.8 million and $6.76 million, according to the Houston Association of Realtors.

Boasting six bedrooms and six 6 bathrooms, the 9,500-square-foot space features sweeping views of the Post Oak area. Amenities start with a private elevator entrance, Italian Bardiglio marble flooring, a four-screen video wall, floating shelves, and custom lighting fixtures. The unit is marked by high ceilings and wide windows.

In the dining room, Calacutta gold marble floors balance two contemporary chandeliers while opening into a modern chef’s kitchen. The cooking/gathering space is home to custom Eggersman cabinetry, quartz countertops and glass backsplash, stainless steel Miele appliances, and a butler's catering kitchen that is also home to an ample amount of storage space, per the property description.

Oenophiles will no doubt make use of the 600-bottle, climate-controlled wine room featuring custom cabinetry and considerable storage space. Cinephiles, meanwhile, can enjoy a private movie screening room with a 125-inch screen, Milliken carpet, and 12 sound-deadening wall pads. A game room has nine — yes, nine —large screen TVs and a view of downtown.

After watching sports, sporty residents can take a swing in the private, 3D golf simulator room outfitted with Astro-turf, or hit the weights in a private home gym with its wall of full-length mirrors, built-in TV monitor, and direct access to a private outdoor space.

A private, cull-cedar sauna and steam room with built-in aromatherapy, cooling sprays, shower and speakers provides a post-workhouse paradise.

The primary bedroom provides floor-to-ceiling windows, a custom see-through fireplace, a spacious private outdoor balcony, a coffee bar and coved floor, and ceiling lights. Its spa-like primary bath features a standing glass shower, soaking tub, his and her Japanese Toto separate toilets, and mirrored TV. Details aren’t spared in the bedroom closets; they come with custom, Calacatta marble countertops.

Though dwellers couldn’t be blamed for staying indoors exclusively, outside, the penthouse features a private oasis pool that overlooks the city with over 1,300 square feet of space outfitted with lush turf for outdoor fun.

This Astoria high-rise is the brainchild of Randall Davis and DC Partners; lobby and residential areas were designed by Eric Clough of the award-winning firm, 212 Box.