Bustling downtown tower announces major makeover including new patio

Downtown’s development and resurgence shows no signs of slowing and now, a bustling office tower is getting a major makeover.

As part of the historic Houston Center Campus, 3 Houston Center will undergo a major renovation, Brookfield Properties announced. Brookfield has been behind the transformation of the entire Houston Center Campus, which includes LyondellBasell Tower, 2 Houston Center, 3 Houston Center, 4 Houston Center, and The Highlight at Houston Center (formerly known as The Shops at Houston Center).

Plans for 3 Houston Center’s update focus on the property’s main lobby and include improved pedestrian circulation, new floor and wall finishes, energy efficient lighting upgrades, improvements to the existing conferencing facility, and new furniture and art, Brookfield notes in a press release.

As downtown denizens call for more outdoor space, Brookfield will spruce up the patio space at 3 Houston Center — currently inaccessible — to create a sunny spot for workers to work, socialize, or relax.

Construction on 3 Houston Center is expected to start in May and run through early 2023, with Brookfield global firm Gensler leading as project architect. Construction will be led by Harvey Builders, per Brookfield.

Last February, Brookfield Properties completed the first phase of Houston Center’s planned redevelopment. That included a renewed central plaza and green space along McKinney Street, a stair connecting two landscaped terraces, renovations to the 2 Houston Center and LyondellBasell Tower lobbies, a new fitness center, lobby co-working spaces, and an outdoor sky deck.

Shoppers downtown, meanwhile, can look forward to The Highlight, a revitalization of the familiar Shops at Houston Center, as CultureMap previously reported. A major draw there promises to be the mini-golf haven, Puttshack.

“When Brookfield Property Partners acquired Houston Center in 2017, we pledged to make meaningful capital upgrades that would completely transform the campus into a dynamic and vibrant downtown destination,” said Travis Overall, head of the Texas region for Brookfield Properties, in a statement. “With this next chapter of renovations focused on 3 Houston Center, we can proudly say that we have honored our commitment.”