Houston Friends-themed townhouse for sale offers everything but the duck

Houston loves its weird homes — heck, we even boast an entire tour of them. But a new townhouse for sale near the Shady Acres/Lazybrook/Timbergrove neighborhoods might have those other kitschy houses beat.

This three-story pad (1706 Bevis St.) offered for $330,000 by Diana Hu of Better Homes and Gardens/Gary Greene, is a live-in homage to Friends, boasting murals from scenes of the beloved New York-set sitcom and details that would make even picky Rachel proud.

On the market as of March 18, the home has elicited some choice comments on the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild and already garnered “a lot of interest,” Hu tells CultureMap.

Kitchen cabinetry is painted in Monica’s sky-blue hue, while a mural displays the show logo and iconic (the one not in New York) fountain, replete with green turf. A main living room is transformed into the show’s Central Perk coffeehouse, even housing a familiar orange sofa (a nice spot for spilling some for Gunter, strumming to“Smelly Cat,” or bellowing out, “oh MY GOD” to neighbors).

A game room is home to a foosball table where residents can live out their best Joey and Chandler showdowns (duck not included). Even the stairwell has a splash of Ross-themed art directing just how to get that tricky couch up there.

Oh, and as for the house: interested buyers can expect two bedrooms with an additional room making up to three, two full bathrooms, a balcony overlooking the neighborhood, and even a 220-volt charger for a Tesla in the garage.

Nearby destinations include Preslee’s Southern Eatery, Moonshine Deck, and Big Star Bar, the perfect meeting spots for those who are on a break.