5657 Bayou Glen Rd.

Houston, TX 77056

Neighborhood: Tanglewood

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 8,679

Beds: 5

Baths: 6 full, 2 partial

Price: $3, 499,000

The lowdown: If you're someone who's accustomed to the very best, take a moment to explore this exceptionally constructed new build from Stacey Fine Homes. Well designed and exquisitely appointed, it's situated on commanding grounds with towering trees in the coveted Tanglewood neighborhood. In fact, six other homes on this street come from the same builders.

Crafted by the father-and-son team to instantly make you feel at home, a breathtaking, 12-foot-tall entryway fills with natural light and is outfitted with designer finishes. A stunning iron spiral staircase pairs beautifully with white oak flooring.

The chef's kitchen is equipped with Thermador appliances and opens into the expansive family room. An elegantly integrated entertainment platform is ideal for relaxing indoors, while a state-of-the-art outdoor setup includes a pool, spa, and indoor/outdoor summer kitchen. The pool is an especially welcome addition, as most new construction doesn't include this Texas-must.

Upstairs, you'll find an executive-style master suite and bath, with the interesting detail of two water closets. Four more en-suite bedrooms and a game room complete the upper floor. Additional perks include a wine room that can hold 350-plus bottles, an elevator, driveway gate, and a private three-car garage.

---

This home is on the market with Eric Pham of Compass. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.