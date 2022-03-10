Luxurious new high-rise elevates living near Memorial Park

The resurgence and renewal of Memorial Park means thousands of more visitors and, not surprisingly, more nearby development. Towards that end, a new high-rise community aims to elevate the lock-and-leave just steps away from the Memorial Park trails and golf course.

Dubbed The Westcott — and smartly located at 929 Westcott St. — this new development promises luxurious amenities and white glove service — especially for young professional who flock to the Washington Avenue/Memorial Park area. The Westcott’s 315 residences all feature balconies that showcase vistas of Memorial Park and city skylines.

Floorplans include 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom options, ranging from 788-square-feet one-bedroom and one-bath apartments to 3,235-square-feet penthouses featuring three bedrooms and three baths with 29 floorplan options in between.

Select penthouses boast layouts that reflect traditional inspiration with gallery entries, primary suites with large sitting rooms, a study, and a wine cellar, per a press release.

Amenities and lifestyle perks include valet service and a rideshare lounge, athletic club, and a pool with private cabanas. Those working from home can get busy at the conference room or the outdoor mezzanine lounge. Speaking of outdoors, the emerald sky deck overlooks downtown and is home to a wine bar and piano lounge, perfect for unwinding after a day at the office.

Busy residents can get an assist from the concierge staff, who help with personal trainers at the athletic club, dinner reservations, tee times at the Memorial Park course, or even a groomer for the onsite coat trim for fur babies. Onsite dry cleaning means no waiting in line at the cleaners.

A new promotion offers the first 40 leases signed access to the Founders’ Club, which delivers branded gifts, experiences, and exclusive services.

“The Westcott offers a charm that is rare when paired with the caliber of the community’s services and amenities,” said Mai Olaussen, director of development at Greystar, in a statement. (Greystar partnered with J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives on the development.) “There’s something special about every square-inch of this property.”

---

The Westcott; 929 Westcott St.; 713-929-9292 or The Westcott online.