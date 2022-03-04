Modern ranch on nature-lover's paradise south of Houston hits market for $5.3 million

Houstonians who’re looking for land, lots of land, and starry skies above have an enticing new option. A 257-acre, multi-function ranch south of El Campo (approximately 90 minutes from Houston) boasting luxe amenities, a crystal-clear lake, and prime bird watching has hit the market.

Currently offered for $5.299 million by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, the ranch is located at 2256 County Road 453 in Midfield, Texas. The main residence designed by Lake Flato and interiors by Martin-Lemaire Design features luxe comforts and design — such as a modern kitchen and wide, wood beams lining the ceiling — pairing contemporary with rustic.

Interiors, especially the main living room, are lined with stone finishes and a clean, updated aesthetic. Ideal for communal hangout during getaways, the four guest suites are connected to the main residence via an attached breezeway and covered patio, per the property description. More visitors can lodge in the guest cabin and a bunkhouse — for a total of nine bedrooms and eight full bathrooms.

A massive outdoor sitting area harbors a fireplace and comfortable group seating. Cookouts will be made easier with the outdoor kitchen and grill.

As for those great outdoors, fishing enthusiasts can enjoy the five-acre lake. A genetically improved deer herd and irrigated duck pond add to the wildlife, which benefit from improved grazing pastures, heavy underbrush, and plentiful water supplies.

Nestled on a migratory flight path, the property also sees visits from a migratory Bald Eagle pair, making this site an nature lover’s paradise.