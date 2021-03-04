Looking for a River Oaks address while still enjoying the ease of townhome or apartment living? Then it's time to consider Novel River Oaks by Crescent Communities.

The new mixed-use community has everything you could want for gracious living, whether you're a young professional looking to upgrade or an empty-nester who's ready for the convenience of lock-and-leave.

A landmark location

Situated at the iconic intersection of Willowick and Westheimer in Houston's finest neighborhood. Novel River Oaks offers the city's best right at your doorstep. From chic boutiques (Veronica Beard, Lilly Pulitzer, Johnny Was) to eclectic global restaurants (RA Sushi, State of Grace, Blue Nile Ethiopian) to even walking to Central Market, enjoy the sensory tour in this coveted ZIP code.

A natural fit

With one-, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, you're sure to find the ideal luxury layout to suit your needs. You can choose from two interior finish options, all of which come with hardwood floors, private balconies, spacious walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens (complete with wine refrigerators!).



A community spirit

Pocket gardens and amenity spaces abound, offering residents perks worthy of a resort. From the rooftop pool with its outdoor living room to the sunset terrace with its grilling stations, the pet park and grooming room to the city-view lounge, and the full athletic club with flex fitness studio to the bike storage and repair station, the options for refined entertaining or relaxing escape are endless.

A mind for business

Need an executive conference room with catering capabilities? A more intimate meeting space for quick meet-ups? How about concierge service, valet parking, and package delivery so you don't have to worry about the little things? At Novel River Oaks, you're free to focus on the big picture while letting the staff handle the everyday details. A gated, access-controlled parking garage and electric car-charging station round it all out.

Novel River Oaks is now leasing and offering up to eight weeks of free rent. Call 713-597-8035 or click here to schedule your personalized tour today.