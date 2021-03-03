When Jonathan Williamson first moved to Greater Eastwood, he had a feeling that the neighborhood would eventually grow in popularity. And indeed it has, becoming a haven for community-minded folks and charming small businesses.

"I also love its central location that's close to downtown and the other areas I enjoy spending time in," says the Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty agent. "I very much believe in the future of this area."

Eastwood maintains Houston's largest intact collection of Craftsman, Arts & Crafts, Foursquare, and Mission style architecture, and was one of the city's first master-planned communities. Howard Hughes was even believed to have lived there with his aunt for a time, and built an airplane in their garage.

"The METRORail runs through the area, allowing people who move here to commute to downtown without driving," Williamson notes.

East River is also in the midst of being built nearby. The 150-acre development — the largest in the country, and equivalent to 60 downtown Houston blocks — will completely redefine how young people live in the city. Expect homes, shops, cafes, entertainment, and waterfront trails and parks when it's completed.

Below are a few of Williamson's picks for the best spots in this area, as well as a hot listing that could turn you into a 77023 resident.

Eating and drinking

This area is home to such iconic Tex-Mex restaurants as the original Ninfa's on Navigation, El Tiempo Cantina, Don Carlos, and Taqueria Monchy's, as well as the Taco Keto food truck on Cullen and TacoNazo food truck on Wayside.

You'll also find Mandola's Deli, award-winning Thai from Kanomwan, and cutting-edge fine dining at Nancy's Hustle.

Start the day off with caffeine from Coral Sword Coffee & Games, Xela Coffee, Bohemeo's Cafe, and Giant Leap Coffee. Then end the day at a dive bar — Lil' Danny Speedo's Go Fly a Kite Lounge or D&W Lounge — or a swankier joint like How To Survive on Land & Sea.

Outdoors and recreation

Take a stroll in Mason Park or Smither Park, hit a few balls at the Gus Wortham Golf Course, or torch some calories at Metcon Studios.

Arts and culture

Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, and BBVA Stadium are all nearby for sports and concerts, but you'll also find live music at Satellite Lounge, Warehouse Live, White Swan, and Super Happy Fun Land.

As for museums, you can't go wrong with the Orange Show and Houston Maritime Museum.

Home for sale

5314 Leeland St.: This home is a modern interpretation on a Craftsman-style shotgun home. Built in 2017, it's just minutes away from downtown and at a very affordable entry-level price for the downtown area.

Designed for the buyer who wants a home with tons of personality and easy yard maintenance, the two-bedroom, two-bath dwelling sits on a 3,500-square-foot lot.

From the covered front porch, enter an open kitchen/dining/living area with loads of natural light and awesome vaulted ceilings. Retire to the large primary bedroom, complete with huge walk-in closet and gorgeous finishes in the ensuite bath.

At the end of the day, relax on the ample back porch overlooking the cozy, north-facing yard. Renewed interest has spiked as newcomers discover this idyllic neighborhood, so if you're interested, you'd better move fast. The home is priced at $325,000.

---

This home is on the market with Jonathan Williamson of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.