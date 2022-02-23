Houston ranks first in U.S. for new single-family home permits issued since 2012

When your population soars more than 15 percent, as the Houston metro area’s population did from 2012 to 2021, you need to put more roofs over people’s heads.

As a result of the region’s booming population, Houston tops the list of major U.S. metro areas with the most construction permits issued for single-family homes from 2012 through 2021, according to new data from self-storage marketplace StorageCafe. During that period, 392,136 permits for single-family homes were handed out in the region.

“Houston has been the primary destination for newcomers moving to Texas, especially Californians who find respite in Harris County’s lower home prices and tax rates, cheaper land, and sound economy,” StorageCafe says in explaining the demand for more homes in the area.

From 2012 through 2021, Houston also led the country’s 50 biggest metros for new retail space (more than 51.8 million square feet). Here’s how Houston ranks in other segments for newly built commercial real estate:

Third for new office space (nearly 44.3 million square feet).

Third for new self-storage space (nearly 17.6 million square feet).

Fourth for multifamily construction permits (170,817).

Fourth for new industrial space (more than 153.3 million square feet).

Houston ranks second for construction activity across all six property types from 2012 through 2021. Here’s how other major Texas metros fare in that regard.

Dallas-Fort Worth, No. 1

DFW ranks:

Second for single-family home permits (323,250).

Second for multifamily permits (233,246).

Second for new office space (nearly 55 million square feet).

First for new industrial space (more than 228 million square feet).

Second for new retail space (more than 47.8 million square feet).

First for new self-storage space (more than 22.9 million square feet).

“One of the fastest-growing metros in the country, Dallas acted as a magnet for both new residents and businesses over the past decade, and the real estate market responded,” StorageCafe notes.

Austin, No. 11

Austin ranks:

Fifth for single-family home permits (152,779).

Sixth for multifamily permits (133,951).

10th for new office space (more than 23.4 million square feet).

32nd for new industrial space (more than 24 million square feet).

Ninth for new retail space (nearly 15.2 million square feet).

10th for new self-storage space (more than 8.3 million square feet).

“Austin manages to outperform many of the decidedly bigger metros in the top 10 for both single-family and multifamily construction,” StorageCafe says.

San Antonio, No. 20

San Antonio ranks: