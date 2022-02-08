It's not news that the Houston real estate market is red-hot (here's proof), but it is noteworthy when there's a better way to buy and sell your home.

The Listing Firm has combined a full-service brokerage with a seller-friendly commission model of 4.5 percent that will put more money back in their clients' pockets at closing.

Compare that to the traditional 6 percent commission that most real estate firms charge, and it adds up to a hefty savings.

Considering the average Houston home is selling for $350,000 (as of December 2021), H-Town homeowners can save at least $5,250 on average.

Since opening its doors in 2008, The Listing Firm has helped thousands of homeowners sell with confidence and increase their gross profit.

The Houston office is run by listing specialist Osaan Ronding, who has been with the firm for more than a decade. Ronding utilizes his background in sales to successfully manage transactions for his sellers, with over 100 million in total sales to date.

"Transparency, communication, and setting proper expectations are key components to our clients reaching their real estate goals," he says.

Sellers can also take advantage of another unique bonus. If you sell your property with the 4.5 percent plan and then work with The Listing Firm to purchase a property in Texas within the next 12 months, they'll rebate you 1 percent of the procured commission when the seller is paying 3 percent.

"Many times my clients make more money on their purchase than they paid me to sell their home," says Ronding.

If you don't have a home to sell but want to buy, they will also rebate you back a half of a percent when the seller is paying 3 percent.

Of course, both are capped to within the first 15 showings or purchase offers, but considering how properties are typically in multiple offer situations, having an agent who specializes in listings is an added benefit when it comes to writing a winning offer in today's market.

If you're selling with The Listing Firm's 4.5 percent plan, your listing comes with all the trappings of a traditional real estate firm, from the yard sign, lockbox, staging advice, appointment scheduling, professional photography, and 3-D tour to MLS placement and all negotiations.

If this all sounds too good to be true, rest assured that there is absolutely no catch.

"We provide sellers with a variety of listing options to meet their individual goal, all while saving them money," says Ronding. "Our listings cater to our clients' needs."

To explore your buying and selling options with The Listing Firm in Houston, contact Osaan Ronding online or at 281-300-5201.

—

Broker License # 0528715. This article is not intended as a solicitation if your property is currently listed with another brokerage.