Here are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Houston last year

How hot — and pricey — is the Houston real estate market? For those curious or shopping, the Houston Association of Realtors just released its Top 10 most expensive homes sold last year.

Not surprisingly, the list includes what readers might expect: four homes that are in or adjacent to River Oaks, long known as the Bayou City's most exclusive subdivision; massive square footage, with the largest sprawling across nearly 16,000 square feet; and sale prices in the multiple millions.

Here's a look at the priciest homes sold in the Bayou City last year.

832 Kuhlman Rd.

Listing price: $10,950,000

This single family, 12,691-square-foot beauty in Memorial Oaks boasts a killer spiral staircase and a positively palatial vibe. Its three distinct spaces include a manor house, a two-bedroom guest cottage and an outdoor entertainment pavilion.

3024 Del Monte Dr.

Listing price: $9.5 million

A beautiful River Oaks spread that blends the classic and the contemporary, this stunner features parquet floors, soaring ceilings, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and four half baths, a wine room, and landscaped grounds that add to the home's serene feel.

25 West Lane

Listing price: $8,999,000

Tucked within River Oaks is Tall Timbers. And tucked into Tall Timbers, on the end of West Lane, is this lovely home that ranked third on the list of highest-priced homes. Unfolding across more than 7,200 square feet, it is a study in Georgian-inspired architecture updated for modern living. Symmetrical chimneys, crown molding, a two-level primary suite with an upstairs closet that fashionistas will die for, and gorgeous green lawns.

721 Ourlane Circle

Listing price: $9,980,000

In fourth place is this chateau-esque home in Manior D'Ourlane, just south of I-10. Its amenities include a 12-car garage, a wine cellar capable of holding more than 1,000 bottles, and a summer kitchen. There's a wet bar in the owner's suite, a gym, and five fireplaces.

1721 River Oaks Blvd.

Listing price: $8,750,000

The wide front lawn gives way to a brick front courtyard on the approach to this home in the heart of River Oaks. Built in 1939, it is the essence of old-school Houston society living blended with all the contemporary conveniences homeowners have come to expect. It sits in the center of a park-like estate, and offers incredible touches such as inlaid wood ceilings, a wine room with chandelier, beautiful built-in shelves and cabinets, and dressing rooms that feel like boutiques.

30 Willowend Dr.

Listing price: $7.6 million

Designed by Robert Dame, this custom home offers an open floor plan, five bedroom, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms across 9,000 square feet. There's a true chef's kitchen with a commercial walk-in fridge, beamed ceilings, and French oak floors. The home's layout is optimized to offer views of its grounds, featuring expert landscaping and spa.

99 W Grand Regency Circle

Listing price: $7.5 million

Located in The Woodlands, this home backs up to the 15th and 16th holes of the Jack Nicklaus Signature Club at Carlton Woods Golf Course. It has a modern kitchen that opens onto the home's den, ample space for entertaining, and a separate 2,000-square-foot guest retreat.

3812 Willowick

Listing price:$7,995,000

From the eye-popping checkerboard tiled entry to the exquisitely paneled library, this is a home that exudes lush living. Think banquet-sized reception spaces and a primary suite that has its own private parlor, separate bathrooms, and dressing spaces. Built to impress, it also has multiple terraces that overlook its sweeping grounds.

701 Saddlewood Lane

Listing price: $7,250,000

Sitting on three-quarters of an acre in Hunters Creek Forest, this lovely home has a two-story ladies retreat that offer plenty of space for pre-party primping. It features a champagne and wine bar, multiple stations for hair and makeup, and wardrobes with mirrored doors. Throughout the home, look for details such as cypress beams, a limestone fireplace, and an art gallery space to showcase beautiful works.

3433 Westheimer PH 3

Listing price: $8.5 million

A three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse pad with a 1,000-square-foot patio, floor-to-ceiling windows offering sweeping city views, this condo has a gorgeous modern look with tons of space for entertaining. Added amenities include access to the building's two resort-style pools, a pet grooming spa, and a massage therapy room.