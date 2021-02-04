Highly anticipated new luxury midrise breaks ground in Upper Kirby

A highly anticipated, new luxury residential midrise will soon tower over Upper Kirby. Familiar Houston developer Pelican Builders recently broke ground on Westmore (2323 W Main St.), which is nestled in the heart of the tony neighborhood.

Westmore will boast 33 residences spanning seven stories, with a mix of midcentury modern architecture courtesy of Houston-based Mirador Group. Residents can expect contemporary interiors, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling glass windows in each unit. Tech offerings include pre-wiring for smart home technology and Bosch stainless steel appliances in the kitchens.

Other amenities will include same floor storage, terraces, and optional pet porch potty upgrades, according to a press release. Active owners can look forward to a state of-the-art fitness center and enjoy Upper Kirby’s impressive walkability score of 90.

Prices start at $960,000 for residences ranging from 1,560 to 1,800 square feet. For serious luxe living, Westmore will offer four penthouses in the $1.7 and $1.8 million range; these spaces average 2,500 square feet. Interested buyers can visit Westmore’s sales center — open for appointments and walk-ins — is now located at 3404 Morningside Dr. in Upper Kirby.

Inner Loopers may recognize Pelican Builders’ work in the area. Current and past projects include The Revere, The Wilshire at River Oaks District, Highland Tower, The Briarglen, Woodway Place II, Woodway Place Atrium, The Greenway I and II, and The Woodway. The company is also behind myriad Inner Loop luxury townhome enclaves.

The Westmore is the first of two projects (such as The Hawthorne in Tanglewood) Pelican will launch this year, the firm announced.

“We feel that Westmore will be the perfect addition to the District and untether future residents by granting them a coveted luxury lock-and-leave lifestyle that will allow them the ability to explore this vibrant city and all that it offers,” said Pelican Builders founder Robert Bland in a previous statement.