Houston's tallest building towers with sleek updates and new name

Texas’ tallest tower, which stands boldly in downtown Houston, is for makeover and name change. Global real estate powerhouse, Hines, announced that 600 Travis Street will now be known as JPMorgan Chase & Co. Tower. The naming comes as JP Morgan Chase takes over as the building’s anchor tenant, according to a press release.

Downtown regulars may recall that the structure was called JP Morgan Chase Tower until 2006.

Designed by the prestigious, New York-based I.M. Pei & Partners, the five-sided, polished gray granite tower boasts more than 1.7 million square feet and stands 75 stories — making it the tallest tower in the state. Meanwhile, neighboring 601 Travis, with some 407,896 square feet, features a 7,000-square-foot fitness center, a 280-seat auditorium, and 12 floors of parking.

Both buildings have been managed by Hines for more than 30 years; Hines originally developed the tower in 1982 for Texas Commerce Bancshares, which would later become JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In 2019, Hines and affiliate firm Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. reacquired both the 600 and 601 Travis Street buildings in 2019. Planned improvements include significant updates to the first and second floor lobbies, access to the tunnels, and the exterior plaza, per a release.

Also on tap are connected, collaborative workspaces and enhancements to other building common elements, a state-of-the-art conference center, including the lobby level with a large gallery space. The revitalization comes courtesy of HOK.

As part of the move, JPMorgan Chase will relocate its Houston Technology Center to the Tower from 1111 Fannin.

The tower plaza area will be transformed into an urban garden featuring increased green space and more connections between the outdoors and the building. In a nod to the building’s iconic history, the lobby will sport a new glass pyramid entry, inspired by the Louvre Museum in Paris.

A sky lobby on the 60th floor will be transformed into an exclusive “sky lounge” for tenants. Renovations are currently underway with completion slated for September, per a release.

Familiar to all who pass through downtown, the largest Joan Miró sculpture ever commissioned, Personage and Birds, will remain onsite.