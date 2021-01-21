Midtown's first residential high-rise towers with Aussie flair and high-tech living

Midtown real estate is surging, thanks in part to Australian firm Caydon, the group behind Midtown’s Laneways, a 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development spanning three blocks on Main, Fannin, Tuam, and McGowen streets.

Now, Caydon has revealed plans for Laneways’s second phase, a new high-rise condominium dubbed Fitzroy Residences, a first for the neighborhood. The 32-story tower promises to be a hybrid of high-living residential paired with Midtown’s first boutique hotel, a Houston flagship operated by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, according to a press release.

With the current condo market averaging at more than $1 million, this new development is meant to bring “attainable, urban home ownership” to Houston, according to Caydon; prices here range from $279,000 to more than $1.9 million.

As CultureMap previously reported, this new project follows Laneways’ rental residential feature, Drewery Place, which was announced in 2019.

Houston living, Aussie flair

Fitzroy Residences boasts 191 condominiums, offering “world-class amenities and an Australian flair,” according to Caydon. The tower offers 16 studios averaging 567 square feet. One-bedroom homes range from 630 to 1,099 square feet; two-bedrooms range from 1,107 to 2,167 square feet; and three-bedroom penthouses ranging from 1,686 to 2,243 square feet.

The high (tech) life

Amenities include co-working spaces, a meditation room, a yoga and fitness deck, two outdoor swimming pools (one heated), a fitness center, concierge service, catering kitchen and dining facilities, and more, per a release. Residents can join Laneways FitFam, the exclusive fitness community led by a certified personal trainer.

Techies will enjoy Alexa connectivity, scene programmable lighting, Bosch Home Connect smart kitchen with standard appliances, Latch Bluetooth enabled door hardware, a resident portal, and more.

Foodies can look for Kimpton’s three-course meal restaurant on the ground floor, as well as a pool bar for residents, hotel guests, and the general public — the pool promises “spectacular city views of downtown and Uptown” a release notes.

Location, location, location

Laneways is on the METRORail, and is situated near the Med Center and the Innovation Hub. Also nearby is Midtown Park, and the new Whole Foods.

“The exterior of Fitzroy Residences is inspired by nature, and the winding waterways of Houston,” said Giuditta De Santis, director of Caydon Architecture & Design, in a statement. “Fins and curvy slabs in the buildings represent the flow and waves of ‘The Bayou City.’ For the interiors, we wanted to capture the fresh, urban feel of Midtown and mix it with a dash of Melbourne’s edginess.”