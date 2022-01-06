Houston No. 1 in U.S. for home sales in master-planned communities, says survey

By one measure, the Houston metro area reigns as the master of master-planned communities.

According to a survey by real estate consulting firm RCLCO, one-fifth of the country’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities last year are in the Houston metro area. In that category, Houston ranks first among all of the metro areas represented on the list.

Collectively, the 10 Houston-area communities in the top 50 sold 5,773 homes in 2021, according to RCLCO’s data.

“The boom in work-from-home demand drove record master-planned community sales in 2021,” according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Gregg Logan, managing director of RCLCO, says the survey results indicate demand for new single-family homes in master-planned communities remains high, “with favorable demographic tailwinds suggesting this strong demand will continue in 2022.”

However, lingering supply chain woes and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have hampered the ability of master-planned communities to capitalize on that demand, Logan adds.

“As these challenges are resolved in the coming months, we are optimistic for the success of master-planned communities in 2022,” he says.

In terms of the success of communities in the Houston area last year, Howard Hughes Corp.’s Bridgeland development in Cypress tops the list. According to the survey, Bridgeland sold 713 new homes last year, down 18 percent from 2020. The 713-home tally puts Bridgeland at No. 16 nationally for the most sales at master-planned communities last year.

The top-ranked master-planned community in Texas is Hunt Communities’ Mission Ridge development in El Paso. Last year, the community sold 811 new homes, good enough for a No. 10 ranking in the U.S. The sales figure for 2020 wasn’t available.

Here are the nine other Houston-area communities in the top 50. The national ranking is followed by the community’s name, location, developer, number of home sales in 2021, and rise or fall in sales compared with 2020.

No. 17, Tamarron, Katy, D.R. Horton, 707, up 14 percent.

No. 18, Balmoral, Houston, Land Tejas, 704, down 16 percent.

No. 25, Sienna, Missouri City, Johnson Development and Toll Brothers, 646, down 16 percent.

No. 32, Sierra Vista/Sterling Lakes, Arcola, Land Tejas, 579, up 22 percent.

No. 33, Breckenridge Forest, Spring, D.R. Horton, 578 (2020 data unavailable).

No. 45 (tie), Meridiana, Rosharon, Rise Communities, 467, up 19 percent.

No. 45 (tie), Woodforest, Montgomery, 467, up 21 percent.

No. 48 (tie), Cross Creek Ranch, Fulshear, Johnson Development, 456, down 11 percent

No. 48 (tie), Elyson, Katy, Brookfield Properties, 456, down 8 percent.

Here’s how other major metros in Texas fared in the national ranking of 2021 home sales at master-planned communities.