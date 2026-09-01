Hail yeah
Amazon’s Zoox robotaxi service gears up to hit Houston roads
Amazon-owned robotaxi ride-hailing service Zoox is zooming into Houston later this month, becoming the latest robotaxi operator jockeying for local riders.
Initially, self-driving retrofitted SUVs with safety drivers on board will serve downtown Houston, centrally located tourist hotspots, and certain residential neighborhoods. The SUVs will test Houston roads before Zoox rolls out autonomous robotaxis here, the company says.
Zoox takes Houston for a test drive
At the outset, Zoox says, a limited number of vehicles will be driven by people to gather data about Houston roads.
“This helps create a detailed picture of each street, from road geometry to traffic lights,” the company says. “Once we have mapped out an area, we will test autonomous driving capabilities. Safety and operational readiness govern the pace of our rollout.”
Zoox says its robotaxi differs from vehicles operated by other ride-hailing services.
The robotaxi “is purpose-built for autonomous ride-hailing and designed for riders from day one,” the company says. “It has no traditional driving controls and instead has carriage-style seating, sliding glass doors, and features that let the rider personalize their journey.”
Along with Houston, Zoox is launching this month in San Diego. The ride-hailing service already operates in Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.
Zoox breaks into “sprawling” Houston market
Zoox describes Houston as its “most sprawling market to date.”
“Driving here means navigating complex service-road networks, unique merging scenarios, and challenging environmental conditions, including severe heat, heavy rain, and urban flooding,” the company says. “It’s a rigorous test of our technology across geography and terrain.”
Zoox will join two other autonomous ride-hailing services in Houston:
- Waymo began rolling in Houston in February. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, owns Waymo.
- Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla began offering robotaxi services earlier this year.
A third Zoox competitor is arriving within the next year. A partnership comprising rideshare provider Uber, EV manufacturer Lucid, and autonomous technology company Nuro plans to launch a robotaxi service in Houston by mid-2027.