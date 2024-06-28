lone star disappointment
Texas named most vulnerable state to climate change in new report
The Lone Star State performed most averagely in a new report that ranked all 50 states on environmental protection.
Texas ranked No. 22 on the report from SmileHub, a nonprofit tech platform using data to evaluate charities. The report analyzed 23 metrics — from energy efficiency score and industrial toxins per square mile of land area to climate change vulnerability — factoring in data from U.S. Census Bureau, Internal Revenue Service, Department of Agriculture, and more.
"The U.S. produces over 292 million tons of waste per year, or over 4.9 pounds per person per day, according to the latest data from the Environmental Protection Agency," reads the report. "Additionally, due to pollution, California, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana and South Carolina each have over 12,000 miles of river unsuitable for human contact. Pollution and waste are issues across the U.S., but some states work harder than others to limit their impact."
In addition to its middle-of-the-pack No. 22 overall ranking, Texas took first place in the "Vulnerability to Climate Change" category. Here's how else the state measured up:
- No. 18 – Environmental Protection Charities per Capita
- No. 36 – Share of State Land Designated for Parks and Wildlife
- No. 28 – Energy Efficiency Score
- No. 28 – Share of Population Using Green Transportation
- No. 33 – Total Tonnage of Landfill Waste per Capita
- No. 28 – Industrial Toxins per Square Mile of Land Area
It's not the first time the state performed poorly on recent environmental reports. In April, WalletHub evaluated the current health of states' environment and residents’ environmental-friendliness. Texas ranked No. 38, meaning it was the thirteenth least green state, only scoring 50.40 points out of 100.
Additionally, Houston has stood out for the wrong reasons. In May, Houston was ranked as the No. 15 most polluted city in the U.S. according to data compiled by the National Public Utilities Council. No other Texas city appears in the ranking. Three California cities — Bakersfield, Visalia, and Fresno — took the top three spots.
This article originally appeared on our sister site, EnergyCapitalHTX.