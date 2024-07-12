aggie technology
Houston startup's new AI provides key data in the wake of Hurricane Beryl
A disaster AI startup based in Houston is using tech to aid in the relief effort of Hurricane Beryl and beyond.
Resilitix AI is an AI-based digital twin for “disaster situational awareness” that has partnered with local organizations to assist in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that hit Houston Monday, July 8, resulting in power outages for over 2 million Houstonians and other structural and environmental damage. The storm is estimated to have had a $3.3 billion impact.
“Our mission statement is that we want to disrupt disaster impact with intelligence — intelligence of knowing what is going on and emergency teams will have the information so it can provide and identify the areas in need since the information they currently have has significant lag, and the effort they need to go to get that information is significant,” Ali Mostafavi, Resilitix's founder, tells InnovationMap.
Mostafavi is also a civics engineering professor at Texas A&M University, and after his research group at the university helped with the startup, within two years the organization was partnering with local agencies. Mostafavi says he has already assisted with Beryl in the Houston area and coastal counties.
Resilitix AI creates a space for AI digital imaging to harness different data sets to provide situational awareness, which means what’s going on in an affected region in terms of population response, affected business. The technology was deployed before Beryl landed to monitor voluntary and involuntary evacuation orders for coastal counties by using the tech users could see the areas that responded.
Right now, the platform, which is web- and mobile-based, is available for public officials and emergency management teams that could see the aftermath in terms of power outages, impact on technologies, and ultimately provide multiple insights on critical areas of disaster to increase situational awareness on people, populations and infrastructure.
On July 9, Resilitix AI identified that 54 percent of food facilities in the Houston metro area were not fully operational. This affects food life line disruptions, and the company helps determine which grocery stores, restaurants, and pharmacies have experienced disruptions due to damages of the facilities or power outages in real time.
While at the moment the product is available to agencies and the private sector, Resilitix AI does see the need to explore expanding the product reach to the public, especially in dire times of disaster that are becoming all too common.
“What we are learning right now is that some of the components of our data products like food facilities disruption would be something that would be of interest to people, and something we could provide to people which stores are currently operational and the ones that are not, and same for pharmacies,” Mostafavi says.
Satellite images and AI can also help assess property damage. Mostafavi says the output should be released within the week on its data on property damages. Energy companies have the capability to use the technology provided, which can help streamline relief and communications.
“This intelligence, in real time, automatically reduces the burden of information gathering and processing for emergency managers,” Mostafavi says. “These teams are exhausted going from one disaster to another disaster, so we see this technology to be foundational in helping these private sector/ public agencies to better respond to these disasters more efficiently, and reduce impact of disasters on communities by making the response more intelligent and data-driven.“
This story originally was published on our sister site InnovationMap.