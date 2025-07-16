to infinity and beyond
Houston company wins $150M NASA software contract for space-based robots
Houston-based MacLean Engineering and Applied Technology Services LLC, known as METECS, has received a five-year contract from NASA to develop simulations and software services for space-based vehicles and robots, with a maximum value of $150 million.
Two other Houston-area companies, Tietronix Software Inc. and Vedo Systems LLC, were assigned as subcontractors for the award.
"This award is a strong testament to NASA’s continued trust in the quality of our work and their confidence in our ongoing support of the human spaceflight program," John MacLean, president of METECS said in a release.
According to NASA, the awardees are tasked with providing:
- Simulation and software services for space-based vehicle models and robotic manipulator systems
- Human biomechanical representations for analysis and development of countermeasure devices
- Guidance, navigation, and control of space-based vehicles for all flight phases
- Space-based vehicle on-board computer systems simulations of flight software systems
- Astronomical object surface interaction simulation of space-based vehicles
- Graphics support for simulation visualization and engineering analysis
- Ground-based and onboarding systems to support human-in-the-loop training
The contract is called Simulations and Advanced Software Services II (SASS II), and begins in October. This is the second time METECS has received the SASS award. The first also ran for five years and launched in 2020, according to USASpending.gov.
METECS specializes in simulation, software, robotics and systems analysis. It has previously supported NASA programs, including Orion, EHP, HLS, Lunar Gateway and Artemis. It also serves the energy, agriculture, education and construction sectors.
Tietronix Software has won numerous awards from NASA. Most recently, it won the NASA JSC Exceptional Software Award (2017). Some of its other customers include Houston Independent School District, Baylor College of Medicine, DARPA and Houston Methodist.
Video Systems offers software for implementing human-rated, AI and autonomous systems, as well as engineering services to address the needs of spaceflight and defense. The company has previously worked with NASA and METECS, as well as Axiom Space and defense contractor Lockheed Martin.
The three companies are headquartered near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.
This story originally was published on our sister site, InnovationMap.