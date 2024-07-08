Investment in innovation
Houston Airports to add new fleet of high-tech fire rescue vehicles
Houston Airports and the Houston Fire Department will roll out a new fleet of eco-friendly and health-promoting vehicles this summer.
Four new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) trucks will be deployed at HFD Stations 99 and 92 near IAH. The vehicles were purchased with $4.6 million from the Airport Improvement Fund and will replace a fleet purchased in 2006.
One truck is already operating at HFD Station 99. Others are expected to be operational by August, according to Houston Airports.
"The safety of passengers and crew at Bush Airport is our top priority," Steve Runge, director of operations for Houston Airports, says in a statement. "These new ARFF trucks represent a significant investment in the latest firefighting technology, ensuring the Houston Fire Department has the resources it needs to respond swiftly and effectively to any aircraft emergency while utilizing eco-friendly foam."
The vehicles feature several innovative features including:
- Synthetic fluorine-free foam that extinguishes fires with minimal environmental impact
- High-capacity water pumps that deliver up to 1,200 gallons of water per minute
- Specialized rescue equipment for rescuing passengers and crew from crashes
- Rosenbauer re-circulation air scrubber system that reduces firefighter’s exposure to carcinogenic toxins
They can carry 3,000 gallons of water, 400 gallons of foam, 450 pounds of Purple K dry-chemical, and 460 pounds of Halotron to extinguish fires and rescue passengers and crew, according to Houston Airports.
"From the health of the firefighters to protecting people and property at Bush Airport, we appreciate this investment by Houston Airports,” Ronald Krusleski, senior captain and ARFF coordinator for the Houston Fire Department, adds.
Houston Airports also plans to build a 21,000-square-foot facility to replace the current HFD 92 at IAH that will include six apparatus bays, fire inspector and administrative offices, and direct access to the airfield, according to a statement. It'll be funded by $30 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Infrastructure Grants for Fiscal Year 2024 from the FAA.
Hobby Airport also received $15 million to demolish and reconstruct existing ARFF buildings.
Last year Houston Airports also received $12.5 million for projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The projects included replacing existing generators and conducting an energy audit.
This story originally was published on our sister site InnovationMap.