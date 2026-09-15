AI experts
Houston ranks No. 2 on new report of AI talent in service sector
Houston's professional and business services sector — think law, accounting, consulting, and engineering firms — grabs one of the industry’s biggest shares of AI talent.
A report from commercial real estate services giant CBRE ranks Houston No. 2 among the top 50 U.S. and Canadian tech markets for the concentration of AI talent in professional and business services.
Houston’s share of AI talent in professional and business services stands at 26 percent, the report shows. Washington, D.C., tops the list at 31 percent. At 25 percent, Dallas-Fort Worth claims the No. 3 spot.
CBRE based the AI ranking on data from the LinkedIn networking platform.
The company’s researchers tallied 11,709 AI-related tech jobs in Houston. Nationwide, data scientists lead AI-related job growth in the U.S., according to the report.
“AI software and hardware developers are currently the most sought-after tech talent by employers,” the report says.
AI Talent Gap
DoubleTrack, a provider of AI and data consulting, reported in June that Houston faces an AI talent gap.
“The places where businesses say they will adopt AI over the next six months, well ahead of where they are today, are mostly the same places already short on talent: Miami, Houston, and Denver among the metros, South Dakota and South Carolina among the states,” DoubleTrack said.
This labor shortage comes amid Houston’s ascent as an AI hub. For instance, a factory being built here by AI chipmaker NVIDIA and electronics manufacturer Foxconn will produce AI supercomputers and infrastructure systems.
Houston’s tech talent ranking
Overall, Houston ranks No. 32 in the CBRE report among the top 50 U.S. and Canadian markets for tech talent. The San Francisco Bay Area claims the top spot, with Austin at No. 5 and DFW at No. 8.CBRE relied on 13 metrics to rank tech talent markets, including concentration of tech talent, tech talent pipeline, and research-and-development investments.
Here are other Houston details from the report:
- In 2025, Houston’s tech talent workforce numbered 104,080, up 7.3 percent over the past three years.
- Houston’s average wage for tech talent within the tech industry was $120,216 in 2025, up 13.3 percent over the past three years.
This story was originally published on our sister site, InnovationMap.