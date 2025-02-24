investing in the future
Apple announces massive new Houston factory to build next-generation AI
As part of a more than $500 billion, four-year investment across the U.S., Silicon Valley tech giant Apple plans to build a factory in Houston that will produce servers for its data centers to support the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) business.
In a February 24 announcement, Apple says the company and its partners will build the 250,000-square-foot factory. The plant, set to open in 2026, will employ thousands of people. The announcement doesn’t mention where the plant will be located or how much the project will cost.
“Previously manufactured outside the U.S., the servers that will soon be assembled in Houston play a key role in powering Apple Intelligence, and are the foundation of Private Cloud Compute, which combines powerful AI processing with the most advanced security architecture ever deployed at scale for AI cloud computing,” according to the announcement.
Various media outlets report that Apple is shifting AI server manufacturing and other operations to the U.S. to escape President Trump’s 10% tariff on imports from China. Apple makes many of its iPhones and other tech products in China in partnership with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.
The New York Times says Foxconn will be involved in the Houston factory. Last year, Foxconn spent $33 million to buy 10 acres and a building north of Houston in Harris County, adjacent to one of its warehouses, that it said would be used for its AI server business, according to The Times and Focus Taiwan.
Other countries that produce Apple products include India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam, according to IndustryWeek.
The Houston plant announcement comes just days after Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Trump at the White House.
“We are bullish on the future of American innovation,” Cook said in a news release, “and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future.”
With establishment of the factory in Houston, Apple will enjoy access to a deep pool of manufacturing workers. As of December, nearly 240,000 people held manufacturing jobs in the Houston area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Greater Houston Partnership says the Houston area is home to over 7,000 manufacturers that produce more than $75 billion worth of goods each year.
Given the region’s solid manufacturing base, Apple should be able to attract plenty of job candidates for its Houston facility.
“Apple’s announcement further solidifies Houston’s leadership as a hub for innovation and advanced manufacturing,” Steve Kean, president and CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, said in a statement. “This is a testament to our region’s business-friendly environment, skilled workforce, strategic global positioning, and proven ability to attract world-class companies. As U.S. companies continue to onshore their manufacturing operations, we are bullish on Houston’s ability to win big.”
"I am pleased with today's announcement and would like to give a shout-out to Apple for plans to bring a state-of-the-art facility to Houston. My administration believes in collaborating with corporations to ensure they know Houston is a place of opportunity. We have the talent and a can-do attitude to get things done," Mayor John Whitmire said in an emailed statement.
"Last year, Chevron announced its move from California to Houston. Today, Vestas, a leading global wind turbine manufacturer, is opening a new corporate office in Houston. Apple's announcement is a powerful message to everyone that the City of Houston is recognized as a place to live and work and the best major city in America to do business."
As the use of AI continues to grow, companies like Apple need more computing power. Thus, the company is making servers — housed at an escalating number of data centers — that bolster its Apple Intelligence program. Apple describes the program as a “personal intelligence system that helps users write, express themselves, and get things done.”
Over the next four years, Apple aims to add about 20,000 employees in Houston and other U.S. locations, mostly in AI and machine learning, research and development, silicon engineering, and software development. Aside from Texas, Apple is expanding in Arizona, California, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, and Washington.
In Texas, Apple already maintains a significant presence in Austin, where it employs about 7,000 people at two corporate campuses. Elsewhere in the Austin area, it has offices in West Lake Hills and San Marcos. It also maintains an office in Dallas.
This story originally was published on our sister site, InnovationMap.