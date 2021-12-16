Rice University announces no-debt financial aid for more students

Attending the Ivy League of the South just got a lot easier for myriad students. All students — domestic or international — who attend Rice University and qualify for need-based financial aid will be able to receive assistance without taking out student loans, according to the school.

Additionally, the university announced that full-tuition scholarships will now be awarded to eligible undergraduates with family incomes between $75,000 and $140,000. Families making more than $140,000 — specifically between $140,000 and $200,000 — will receive scholarships covering at least half of their tuition.

Current and incoming students will see these game-changing adjustments reflected in their financial aid profiles beginning in the fall semester of 2022, per a press release.

This new policy is aimed at students from low-income families, as students with family incomes below $75,000 will receive grant aid covering not only full tuition, but also all mandatory fees and room and board. The move comes in response to the devastation caused by the global pandemic, a release notes.

“The original goal of the Rice Investment is to invest in the promise of students, regardless of their financial background,” said Anne Walker, assistant vice president and executive director of university financial aid services, in a statement. “By offering financial aid packages without loans, we are continuing to invest in our students and their ability to create a bright future free from student debt.”

This has been a busy — and robust — season for Rice. In November, Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine ranked Rice University as the No. 1 graduate entrepreneurship program in the United States for 2022. Also in November, Reginald DesRoches, who currently serves as the university’s provost, was named as the next (and only eighth in history) president.

In October, personal finance website WalletHub named Rice No. 1 in Texas and a No. 6 ranking nationally among colleges and universities.