Clever new Houston-based app handles those pressing daily tasks right now

Houstonians who need help with everyday life projects are now in luck. A locally based app is here to help check items off that to-do — or honey-do — list.

Cleverly dubbed TaskNow, the new app provides on-demand home services via a mobile platform, connecting local service providers to consumers.

Much like the national Thumbtack, TaskNow links skilled professionals with Houstonians to offer cleaning, moving, packing, furniture assembly, TV wall-mounting, pressure washing, on-location car-detailing, and more.

The Bayou City is Houston is the first market where providers are now available, on-demand. Importantly for wary consumers, area service providers have passed background checks in order to be part of the company’s roster of task masters.

Help via TaskNow arrives on the same or next day service for most tasks; customers can also schedule the tasks for future dates and times. Creators boast a “unique upfront pricing policy” that is meant to alleviate price-haggling and hidden fee surprises, according to a press release.

“As native Houstonians, we always envisioned launching here in Houston because we love the city and its home for me and Kathryn,” Paul Rao, TaskNow’s CEO and co-founder tells CultureMap. Rao, an oil and gas executive veteran, launched TaskNow with entrepreneur Kathryn Josey Stone.

“As we continue to grow throughout Texas and across the U.S., Kathryn and I are especially enthused about Houston because it’s a turnkey and trusted solution that serves our neighbors and the city,” Rao continues.

Notably, service providers deal no advertising requirements or cost to service providers to join TaskNow, press materials note. This is different from Google, online searches, Angie’s, and other “pay-to-play” advertising type platforms, founders note.

Future growth plans include statewide service, plus availability in 30 metro markets across the country by 2023, according to Rao and Stone.

“TaskNow is the only on-demand app platform featuring upfront transparent pricing, so there’s no negotiating over the phone or email with multiple providers,” Rao adds in a statement. “Our design and functionality are very user friendly and simple to use, with clear job descriptions and pricing. It’s the Uber for home services.”

Those interested can take on tasks, get pricing, and more at the official site.