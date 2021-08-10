Has your energy usage changed since COVID? Or did this year's winter storm change the way you think about the energy you use? If so, you’re not alone. But how your energy use has changed might not be exactly the same as your neighbors, and that's why Reliant has revamped its "Pick Your Free" offerings so you can personalize your electricity plan to fit your unique lifestyle.

Reliant is currently the only retail electric provider in Texas with three free time-of-use plans. What does that mean? Time-of-use electricity plans allow consumers to pay nothing for electricity used during specified time periods. Here's a closer look at each of them:

Reliant Truly Free Flex Days

What it offers: Free electricity for your two highest use days each week— no planning or scheduling required. That’s eight free days each month!

Who it's ideal for: People with fluctuating schedules, such as professionals working from home, shift workers, and stay-at-home parents.

Reliant Truly Free Weekends

What it offers: Free electricity every weekend, from 8 pm Friday to 12 am Monday.

Who it's ideal for: Those who spend their weekends at home binge-watching, meal-prepping, and catching up on laundry.

Reliant Truly Free Nights

What it offers: Free electricity every night, from 8 pm to 6 am.

Who it's ideal for: Night owls who use their electronics and appliances most in the evening and enjoy the simple pleasure of sleeping extra cool on warm Texas evenings.

New in 2021, Reliant is offering Make It Solar as an automatic upgrade to these three plans, at no additional cost. This matches 100 percent of the your electricity usage with Texas and national solar renewable energy certificates (RECs) every month.

If you're not sure which plan to pick, Reliant has online tools and agents on hand to help guide you toward the right plan.

"There is not a one-size-fits-all when it comes to any service, but especially not energy plans," says Reliant's Scott Burns, who helps develop the Pick Your Free offerings. "This year, with the pandemic and changes in lifestyle, customers have new and unique needs and it's our goal to meet them."

