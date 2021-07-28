These 10 Houston companies rank among best U.S. employers for young professionals

Ten businesses in the Greater Houston area are clocking in among the country’s best employers for millennials, according to a new report.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is published annually by Fortune magazine and compiled by Great Place to Work, a company that focuses on improving workplace culture.

Looking at the 10 Houston-area employers, mega developer David Weekley homes takes the top spot. The company appears at No. 12 on the list of large employers.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized as a top company for working millennials,” said Robert Hefner, David Weekly vice president of human resources, in a statement. “We are very proud to offer a rewarding workplace culture as well as competitive benefits and amazing perks to draw this group of young talent to our award-winning team.”

In that survey, 97 percent of staffers called David Weekley Homes a great place to work. The home builder previously ranked at number 26 on the 2020 list.

Joining David Weekly on the list are these large, mid-size, and small Houston-area companies:

Large employers:

Camden Property Trust, No. 32

Hilcorp, No. 37

Cornerstone Home Lending, No. 38

Transwestern, No. 65

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, No. 95

Small and midsized employers:

Continued, No. 33

Venterra Realty, No. 49

Republic State Mortgage, No. 90

E.A.G. Services, No. 91

Here’s how employers in Texas’ other major metro areas fared.

Dallas

Plano-based Granite: No. 6

Addison-based Credera, No. 36

Dallas-based Pariveda Solutions, No. 76

Dallas-based Embark, No. 97

Dallas-based PrimeLending lands at No. 29

Dallas-based Ryan LLC at No. 35.

Austin

Large employers:

Round Rock-based Dell Technologies, No. 75

Small and midsized employers:

Austin-based OJO Labs, No. 51

Austin-based SailPoint, No. 60

Austin-based Sedera Health, No. 69

Austin-based The Zebra, No. 86

San Antonio

Large employers:

San Antonio-based NuStar Energy, No. 91

San Antonio-based USAA, No. 98

“The Best Workplaces for Millennials treat their employees like people, not just employees,” says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies foster caring and respect for one another, at every level of the organization. The result is millennial employees who say they look forward to coming to work and — as our research says — are 50 times more likely to stay a long time.”