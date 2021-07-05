Distillery's limited-edition whiskey toasts Hill Country legend Luckenbach, Texas

One Texas icon is paying homage to another with the newest limited-edition whiskey from Balcones Distilling.

Luckenbach Texas Whisky is the latest release in Balcones' Texas Originals Series, which combines one-of-a-kind flavors and ingredients, all from the Lone Star State. The first whiskey is this series was made in partnership with Spoetzl Brewery.

Made from Texas-grown and malted barley, the whiskey is aged at least 36 months and then finished in dessert wine casks, courtesy of William Chris Vineyards in Hye, Texas, right down the road from the world-famous Luckenbach bar and dance hall.

"Luckenbach is a living legend throughout Texas and beyond," says Balcones head distiller Jared Himstedt in a release. "We're thrilled to create a whiskey that is the true definition of Texas-made, featuring Texas-grown ingredients and flavors. We can’t wait to share Luckenbach Texas Whisky with Texans near and far."

Nestled deep in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Luckenbach was established in 1849 and is known around the world as "the Center of the Universe." It regularly hosts top country music artists such as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, in addition to local up-and-comers.

The single malt whiskey starts with an oily and inviting nose, with big rich notes of orange cinnamon rolls, cardamom, rosewater, and oiled leather. The sweet palate unfolds with expressive notes of blood orange pound cake, peach cobbler, and orange blossom honey that is balanced by a zippy acidic finish, showcasing more citrus zest, bergamot, toasted coconut, and soft cinnamon.

"At Luckenbach, history and music are served daily, so it’s only natural that we celebrate our Texas roots with The Original Texas Whisky," says Luckenbach Texas, Inc. president Kit Patterson. "Luckenbach Texas Whisky embodies the authentic and rich heritage of Balcones and Luckenbach, made by people who aren’t bound by what has already been done, but pride themselves on creating an expression that is unique, personal, and loved for all the right reasons. We invite everyone to grab a chair and pour up a glass of this incredible whiskey."

Luckenbach Texas Whisky retails for $59.99 and is available for purchase only at Balcones Distillery in Waco for a limited time.