Beloved Houston children's hospital once again named top in nation by prestigious report

Innovative and pioneering, Texas Children’s Hospital has landed on many a best-of list. The latest is a ranking of the best pediatric hospitals in the nation by the prestigious U.S. News & World Report.

Texas Children’s ranks an impressive No. 3 in the publication’s 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospitals Survey. The beloved Houston center is named as the best place in the country for children in need of pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care for the fifth year in a row.

By the numbers, eight of the hospital’s subspecialties rank within the top five. No other pediatric hospital in Texas has achieved an overall ranking as high as Texas Children’s 13 years, the hospital notes. U.S. News also ranks the top 50 pediatric hospitals across 10 major subspecialties each year.

To that end, Texas Children’s is one of only 10 children’s hospitals across the country to achieve the publication’s Honor Roll designation, and the only hospital in the state of Texas awarded this distinction.

The hospital earns the U.S. News Honor Roll distinction by ranking as one of America’s best in:

No. 1 Cardiology & heart surgery

No. 2 Neurology & Neurosurgery

No. 3 Nephrology (Kidney disorders)

No. 3 Pulmonology

No. 4 Cancer

No. 4 Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

No. 5 Diabetes & Endocrinology

No. 5 Urology

No. 11 Neonatology

No. 11 Orthopedics

More than 1,000 surgeries and 1,400 cardiac catheterization procedures are performed in the hospital’s Lester and Sue Smith Legacy Tower, the home of the Heart Center, each year. Texas Children’s is globally recognized for its research and treatments in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery; visitors hail from across the globe to receive the cutting-edge treatments.

U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.