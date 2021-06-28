Those seeking an office space with tons of amenities and a green edge have a new spot to check out: the 2 million-square-foot CityNorth.

It's North Houston’s only Class A business campus, with leasing rates that average one-third of comparable properties in The Woodlands. Its six unique, LEED-certified buildings feature available office spaces from 1,000 to 1 million square feet, all with flexible configurations.

"There's nothing like this in the area," says Kevin Wyatt, senior vice president of Lincoln Property Company, CityNorth's parent corporation. "We have created the ultimate place to gather, play, relax, and, of course, work. And with businesses starting to return to office spaces, we can offer them room to spread out safely."

Here's a closer look at what CityNorth offers:

Location

Located at the central intersection of I-45 and Beltway 8, CityNorth sits at the best location in Houston. Get to Intercontinental Airport in 15 minutes or downtown Houston in just 20. With the ease of access outside the downtown congestion, it's easy to get to many desirable residential neighborhoods, including Kingwood, Champions, Spring, The Woodlands, and Klein.

Amenities

CityNorth offers 10,000 square feet of conference space for tenants, 24-hour vehicular and on-foot security, a state-of-the-art fitness center, tenant lounge with collaboration and recreation features (including a golf simulator and putting green), and on-site retail and numerous restaurants, including the all-important Starbucks. Outside, you’ll find refreshed parks, covered walkways, and dedicated garage parking.

More about the tenant lounge

Third Place at CityNorth invites tenants to utilize the lounge as an extension of their office and features a golf simulator and 50-foot putting green, ping pong table, pool table, big screen TVs, coffee bar, and collaborative workspaces. Use this space for collaboration, meetings, events, parties, team building, creative thinking, and unwinding.

More about the fitness center

The high-performance fitness center at CityNorth is located in the lobby of building four. The club-style locker rooms have day-use lockers with fully stocked showers that make working out before or after meetings convenient. The facility has assisted and free weights, as well as numerous cardio machines, two Peloton bikes, space to stretch, and towel service.

More about the conference center

Rooms may be reserved in advance and stocked with various beverages such as water, coffee, and soft drinks. Staffed by concierge, the center is open during normal business hours and is only available to tenants. Most rooms have polycom (teleconferencing), plus free Wi-Fi in all rooms including the business center equipped with computers, printers, and phones.

Security

All garages are gated with card access control, while all buildings are card access controlled. In addition to the 13 officers on site, CityNorth has golf cart patrol and vehicular patrol around the clock. There are over 120 security cameras throughout the campus, interior, and exterior of the buildings and garages, continuously monitored and recorded in the security office located in building two. On the Northchase Drive side of campus, there is a security kiosk manned Monday through Friday.

Hilton Hotel

The connected Hilton Hotel has more than 480 rooms with free parking and has a free airport shuttle. Over 52,000 square feet of meeting space is available to accommodate up to 1,500 people. The Hilton’s concierge lounge for upgraded guests provides breakfast, Wi-Fi, and evening hors d’oeuvres. Connected to the building four lobby, access to the hotel is easy from anywhere on campus.

The word about CityNorth seems to be getting out — in the past 18 months, tenants have leased more than 200,000 square feet of space, with three buildings already exclusively reserved for single tenants. For more information, visit citynorthhouston.com. For leasing, contact KWyatt@lpc.com or RWillard@lpc.com.