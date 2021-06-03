Boomtown Houston primed to be leader in these new energies, report declares

These days, the term “green energy” has quickly evolved from a potential new resource avenue to political lighting rod — especially in Houston. But now, a new report suggests that the nation’s oil and gas leader could be primed to be a green leader.

Houston’s “energy capital of the world” status is here to stay — no matter the type of energy — says a new report from Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. The study declares that Houston boasts the talent pool, tax advantages, and business-friendly environment to lead in energy transitions.

“With the Port of Houston consistently ranked the nation’s largest for waterborne tonnage, foreign imports and vessel transits, Houston has earned its stripes as a global epicenter for logistics and complex supply chain operations,” Rice’s Ken Medlock notes.

“Managing supply chains, handling materials and deep expertise in chemistry and engineering are all skill sets that drive the oil and gas industry, and they form the basis of Houston’s comparative advantage. All are transferable, and will remain important for the development and delivery of all energy services.”

The Bayou City is actually “well-positioned” to pioneer the continuing evolution of the global energy system, the study continues.

Public perception aside, Texas is already prepared for the green energy transition, Medlock continues, offering up these stats:

Texas already has more wind capacity than any other state (more than 26 percent of the entire U.S.).

Texas is home to almost 10 percent of the nation’s installed solar capacity and 10 percent of the nation’s installed battery capacity

Texas currently accounts for 20 percent of the nation’s total non-hydro renewable power capacity, despite only accounting for only 11 percent of the nation’s total installed generation capacity.

“This means Texas is ranked No. 1 in wind capacity, No. 2 in battery capacity and No. 3 in solar capacity among every state in the U.S., which puts Texas at the top of all states in terms of installed green power technology capacity,” says Medlock.

More on the report can be found here.

