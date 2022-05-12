3 Houston companies land on Inc.'s list of the best places to work

If you’re hunting for a new job, you might want to check out three Houston-based companies that have been named among the best workplaces in the U.S.

On May 10, Inc. magazine released its 2022 list of the 475 best workplaces in the country, 22 of which are in Texas, including the three in Houston.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. chose honorees that best represented dedication to “redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic,” says Scott Omelianuk, the magazine’s editor in chief.

Each nominated company participated in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace that touched on factors like management effectiveness, perks, employees’ professional growth, and company culture.

The three Houston-area-based winners are:

Liongard , a Houston-based provider of an IT automation platform

, a Houston-based provider of an IT automation platform QTS , a Tomball-based provider of physical and electronic security services

, a Tomball-based provider of physical and electronic security services WizeHire, a Houston-based provider of HR software

“We have built an amazing team that has quickly accelerated our growth while continuing to rapidly improve our product and respond to our ever-improving understanding of our customers’ needs,” says Joe Alapat, founder and CEO of Liongard. “Our core values drive how we work and who we hire, and it’s the Liongard employees who guide our culture. We have an amazing team that shares the common goal of building something great — and that starts from the inside.”

Here are the other Texas companies that made the cut.

Austin

Abilitie, a provider of virtual mini-MBAs and leadership simulations

Apty, a provider of web-based software for large companies

Cartograph, a consulting firm for brands in the organic and natural foods industry

Corvia, a provider of technology for the financial services industry

Homeward, a provider of financing for home purchases

INK Communications, a marketing and PR firm

Osano, a provider of data privacy software

Praetorian, a cybersecurity company

Scribe Media, a platform for self-published authors

Dallas-Fort Worth

5, an Irving-based energy advisory firm

Bestow, a Dallas-based life insurance company

Embark, a Dallas-based business advisory firm

Idea Grove, a Dallas-based marketing and PR firm

JB Warranties, an Argyle-based provider of HVAC and plumbing warranties

MB Group, a Plano-based accounting firm

The Power Group, a Dallas-based PR firm

The Vested Group, a Plano-based IT consulting company

TimelyMD, a Fort Worth-based telehealth company that focuses on students

