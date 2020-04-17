Major Texas employer joins fight against COVID-19 with 3D reusable face masks

The San Antonio site of aerospace giant Boeing is producing 3D-printed reusable face shields for front-line healthcare workers who are battling the current coronavirus pandemic.

On April 10, Boeing delivered its first 2,300 face shields to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, which is an alternate treatment site for COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services accepted the shipment.

In collaboration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Boeing is donating face shields to health care providers around the country. The company plans to make thousands of these face shields each week in San Antonio; St. Louis; Southern California; the Seattle area; Mesa, Arizona; Huntsville, Alabama; Philadelphia; Charleston, South Carolina; Salt Lake City; and Portland, Oregon.

“Boeing is proud to stand alongside many other great American companies in the fight against COVID-19, and we are dedicated to supporting our local communities, especially our front-line health care professionals, during this unprecedented time,” David Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing, says in a release.

At Port San Antonio, Boeing operates one of the world’s largest military aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In August 2019, Boeing said it was adding 500 jobs in San Antonio, on top of the 900 people already employed there.

Solvay, a longtime Boeing supplier, has provided clear film for the face shields. Another supplier, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, has donated elastic for the adjustable headbands.

To date, Boeing says it has donated tens of thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment — including face masks, goggles, gloves, safety glasses, and protective bodysuits — to support U.S. health care workers fighting the pandemic.

“History has proven that Boeing is a company that rises to the toughest challenges with people who are second to none,” Calhoun adds. “Today, we continue that tradition, and we stand ready to assist the federal government’s response to this global pandemic.”