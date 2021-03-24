Amazon ramps up delivery service in Houston with 4 new outposts

Houstonians who anxiously watch their Amazon order status when it’s “out for delivery” can take heart that the process may now be speedier. Jeff Bezos’ global juggernaut of all things shopping has just announced four new delivery stations in Houston, aimed specifically at increasing efficiency for deliveries.

How do these delivery stations work? Packages from Amazon’s fulfillment and sortation centers are shipped to delivery stations, where they are loaded into vehicles for final delivery.

Amazon expects the new sites to open later this year, per a press release. The new delivery station locations are

9155 Derrington Rd. (76011)

11311 N Gessner Dr. (77064)

Northcrest and Spring Steubner in Spring (77064)

U.S. 59 and Grand Parkway

These new sites also offer employment opportunities, creating more than 300 new, full-time jobs. The gigs pay a $15 per hour starting wage and offer a variety of benefits packages.

Delivery stations also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex, the company notes.

“We are excited to continue our investment in Texas with new delivery stations across Houston that will create hundreds of new job opportunities and provide faster and more efficient delivery for customers,” said Amazon spokesperson Daniel Martin in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our growth in Texas and want to thank local and state leaders for their support in making these projects possible.”