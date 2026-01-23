making design approachable
Houston designer shares 5 expert tips for mixing classic and contemporary
Houstonians are, as a rule, enthusiastic about an elegant blend — in any form. From historically-lax zoning laws to fusion cuisine and everything in between, a “little of this” and “a little of that” is unequivocally Houston.
It seems, however, that when it comes to choosing how one reconciles the desire to embrace the contemporary architectural design boom happening in and around the city, while avidly participating in the highly-fashionable quarterly antiques fairs taking place outside of town, things have run amok. Not to worry — a Houston pro is here to help.
Successfully blending classic and contemporary design is a dance 10-year interior design veteran Melissa Roberts knows all too well. One challenge Roberts and her team encounter the most is how to take a new, contemporary, custom-build home and create an elegantly pared-down space that exudes warmth and classic Texas charm. They see the same from their robust list of remodel clients as well.
“Refined, natural, layered, organic — that’s our style,” Roberts tells CultureMap. “If you just put a vintage piece in there, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be successful.” Melissa Roberts Interiors isn’t in the business of construction project management. While her firm is happy to make recommendations for contractors, Roberts’ design niche is solidly in consultations and procurement.
“We’re solving problems. We are like a consultant for people and their lifestyles,” explains Roberts. “How can we assist. How can we take off the stress so that it’s more of an enjoyable project versus being a chore that needs to be tackled. It’s a thousand decisions for one room. We make those decisions for the clients and then they just see the overall picture and know they like what they see without having to stress over edge profiles of counter tops and little things like that that people don’t usually consider.”
The firm’s new location above Yves Saint Laurent on The Woodlands’ luxe Market Street conveys that elusive blend of classic and contemporary well — elevated (both literally and figuratively) and approachable. That approachability is what led Roberts to keep up a design blog and home decor gift guide, a little something to invite potentially-skeptical readers into the conversations revolving around design.
“There was an era when designers were stiff and just not approachable,” Roberts laments. “I want this to be refined and luxury, but approachable at the same time — there is flexibility. How to make [design] work for a busy lifestyle, versus, ‘I’ve got one way and this is the way we’re going to do it.’ We’re really problem solving.”
Melissa Roberts’ Five Tips for Blending Classic and Contemporary Design
Anchor the space with timeless pieces
Start with classic foundations: tailored upholstery, natural stone, or traditional millwork. Next, layer in contemporary elements through lighting, art, or furniture silhouettes. This creates longevity while keeping the space feeling current.
Mix eras, not styles
Rather than combining multiple design styles, focus on blending eras. A traditional room can feel fresh with a modern light fixture, while a contemporary space gains depth from an antique or heirloom piece that is paired with a modern fixture and mirror.
Let materials do the talking
Classic materials like marble, wood, and brass feel elevated when paired with cleaner lines or unexpected applications. The contrast between material and form keeps the space from feeling predictable. Unexpected applications is key here.
Use restraint with trends
Contemporary design often shows up in trends, curves, bold finishes, or sculptural forms. Introduce these in ways that are easy to edit over time, such as accent furniture or decor, rather than permanent architectural elements.
Edit for balance
The most successful classic-meets-contemporary spaces feel intentional, not layered for the sake of it. Thoughtful editing ensures each piece has room to breathe and the overall design feels cohesive.