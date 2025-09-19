Untitled Art Buying Guide
What to see and where to shop at Houston's new contemporary art fair
The hotly-anticipated debut of the Miami-based Untitled Art fair is in full swing. The loss of Houston’s annual Texas Contemporary Arts Fair left artists, collectors, and dilettantes alike wondering whether a city well documented for its museums, galleries, and artistic installations could long be without an annual contemporary arts show — alas, we’ve been saved.
Held at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, the 150,000-square-foot show features 88 exhibitors from Texas and beyond displaying works for sale to experienced collectors and novices alike. Untitled Art stands out from other mammoth-sized, multi-day events of its caliber by its commitment to accessibility for young artists, galleries, nonprofits, and beginner collectors. The “Nest” program offers subsidized booth space and entry for those who would find participation in traditional art shows wildly cost-prohibitive. What does that mean for Houstonians who are deciding whether or not to attend the show? At Untitled Art, there are pieces that folks can actually afford.
“From diverse styles to a wide range of prices, Untitled Art truly feels like a gift to Houston — an immersive experience that inspires from the moment you step in,” Untitled Art host committee member and BeDesign CEO Adrian Dueñas tells CultureMap. “With commissions available and pieces for all tastes, the fair proves that art is both subjective and approachable, a remarkable celebration where everyone can find their place.”
The notion that an art show has the potential to be shopable for more than the 1-percent opens the door to Houstonians viewing works of art to potentially purchase for their actual homes, and boy, is that exciting. The sprawling nature of the show can be intimidating for some, especially if a particular style is preferable — where to start? Whether one subscribes to traditional genres, or is, perhaps, looking to dabble in the “wrong art theory,” here are suggestions for the artists to shop for specific genres for the home, as well as some insider information.
How to view and shop the show
Unlike the sterile, “ice cube tray” layout of traditional art shows, where artwork can only be viewed from a few feet away, Untitled Art enlisted architect Jay Colombo of Michael Hsu Office of Architecture to design an interior that allows artists the visual space to have pieces viewed from numerous angles and distances.
Tuesday evening, Colombo participated in a panel discussion titled “The Intersection of Art & Architecture” at Summit, the 28th-floor event space in Skanska’s shiny, new, and eco-friendly Norton Rose Fulbright Tower. This Untitled Art satellite event allowed Colombo to share his vision for the overall design of the show, as well as what visitors can expect of their experience:
At some point [in a traditionally designed show] you lose the sense of space, and you lose where you are — you lose a sense of place that establishes you. Let’s try something different. I liked the idea of a piazza. Instead of linear lines, it’s a series of piazzas. There is a center moment, and then there is a ring of galleries. So, you should be able to stand in a piazza and turn 360 degrees and take in a dozen different gallery spaces.
It basically creates a moment and there is a sight line that guides you to the next piazza, and then the next piazza, and you keep moving through the space. But there is a gesture and motion that pulls you around from start to finish, and there should be a memory moment that locks you in and says: ‘Oh, yeah! This is the place! This is where I saw that artist and wanted to go back to it [the booth]!’
Categories and price points
Most Affordable
The Nest program that enabled small businesses, galleries, and nonprofits to participate in the show is the driving force behind “Artist Market.” The brainchild of F Gallery owner Adam Marnie, “Artist Market” is where show goers can pick up affordable art, ceramics, books, stationary, and more while supporting local businesses.
“I think of it as a craft or art book fair inside of this fair,” says Marnie. “The vendors are paying a lower price to participate, so it gives guests a lower price to be able to participate in purchasing things.”
Local favorite Reeves Gallery has works from $295 to $3,000, with the bulk of their offerings in the $500 range—this is also the place to pick up framed vintage pieces as well. They’ve listed their entire Artist Market collection here. Montrose staple Basket Books & Art has a fine selection of books, plus works by local artists for $200, half of which goes to The Women’s Storybook Project of Texas. Other participants include Film Lab, Jardin, Rising Tide Project, Picnic Surfshapes, St. Agnes Academy’s New Media Arts Program, plus excellent free library Reading Room HTX.
The following is a selection of exhibiting galleries from different genres and price points to be able get a glimpse of what to expect from the show. Pricing is as follows: “affordable” galleries ($1,200+) are marked “$,” “average” priced galleries ($5,000+) are marked “$$,” and “expensive” ($35,000+) galleries are marked “$$$.” Galleries offering works from Texas artists will be marked with an asterisk (*). Find a map showing all of the galleries here.
Contemporary Abstract: Jessica Silverman Gallery ($$$), Mindy Solomon Gallery* ($$$), Sicardi | Ayers | Bacino ($$$), Arden + White Gallery ($$).
Organic: Moody Gallery* ($$), Yossi Milo ($$$), The Mission Projects ($$), Carvalho ($$), SGR Galeria ($), La Loma ($$).
Portraiture: Marc Bibiloni ($$$), Half Gallery* ($$), El Apartamento* ($$).
Fun and Fantastical: YOD Gallery ($), Keijsers Koning* ($$), ABC - Arte ($$), Philip Martin Gallery* ($$$), Patel Brown ($$).
Black Artists: PDNB Gallery* ($), Colector* ($$), Bond Contemporary ($$$).
Author’s Favorites: Half Gallery ($$), YOD Gallery ($), The Mission Projects ($$), Arden + White Gallery ($$), Carvalho ($$), Patel Brown ($$), SGR Galeria ($).