Game on
Houston designer scores with stylish game rooms made for entertaining
For those who share an enthusiastic outlook on the joys of entertaining at home, creating an inviting atmosphere where guests can relax, mix, and mingle can overwhelm even the savviest hosts. Whether it’s a space to experiment with libations, or unwind after dinner over a friendly game of billiards or cards, interior designer Caron Woolsey of CW Interiors knows just how to set the mood — no vibe checks required.
Over the past eight years, The Woodlands-based Woolsey and her dedicated team of seven have cultivated a series of unique clients — think scuba divers, poker enthusiasts, and artists. While traditional clientele remain at the forefront of CW Interiors, Woolsey has carved an impressive niche for herself as the go-to designer for those looking for a little something extra. Deeply moody hues, mirrored ceilings, and enviable tasting rooms aren’t off the table for this daring designer. Intrigued, CultureMap caught up with Woolsey to learn more about easing people out of their comfort zones and to collect tips for how Houstonians can create unique entertainment spaces of their own.
“We like to get people comfortably outside their comfort zone, and in particular with game rooms,” says Woolsey. “That’s kind of a space where you can have permission to maybe have a little more fun.”
Mixing bespoke applications and furnishings with familiar lines such as Visual Comfort, Restoration Hardware, Jonathan Adler, Arhaus, and CB2 helps keep spaces grounded and attainable. If an unconventional idea takes hold, don’t be discouraged by contractors who may not feel up for the task — like installing a bronzed mirrored ceiling in a whiskey tasting room.
Perhaps Woolsey’s tenacity is the key to her success: “We have the idea, we run with it, and then we keep asking people to do it until someone says yes.”
Woolsey gently guides clients by incorporating elements of their hobbies and interests, without allowing anything that’s too on-the-nose to take shape. “It’s about encapsulating part of their personality and bringing that out in the design. I think that’s why you get to see so much of kind of a crazy wow factor in those spaces,” she says.
Take, for instance, a billiard room designed for an avid scuba diver. A bold, oceanic porcelain fireplace surround is taken up to the ceiling to replicate the feeling of being underwater. No need to go full Blue Lagoon to get the point across.
For a Cosmopolitan Hotel-inspired poker room for a Las Vegas-loving CFO, Woolsey opted for a practical concrete floor with easily-interchangeable carpet tiles from Flor that could withstand spills on a lively poker night.
“Form follows function,” says Woolsey. “We ask how they intend to use the space. Is it just for them? Is it going to be a place where they entertain? Because that will dictate the materials that we choose in terms of durability and livability.”
To bring some softness to the space, a reupholstered antique settee once belonging to the client’s grandmother was added. Also worth noting, the task of building the bespoke poker table, complete with integrated lighting, was taken on by Mr. CFO himself. Woolsey chose a lively patterned wallpaper from Spoonflower, noting that their willingness to customize scale is what makes this wallpaper company a firm favorite.
Clients downsizing from an 8,000-square-foot home to 4,000 square feet wanted to find a way to incorporate as much of their furniture as possible. A spare bedroom found new life as a New Orleans-inspired speakeasy and lounge, with the closet being converted to a dry bar.
“We ask what their dreams are for the space; what are their favorite things in the world,” says Woolsey. “If this room could be anything they wanted, what makes them the happiest? Then, once they tell us that kind of thing — we aren’t going to be themey — but that will be the jumping off point to start the design in the direction where it sets the tone for the place where they feel comfortable anytime they walk into the space.”
Farrow and Ball Hague Blue paint, an antique door from Louisiana, plus antique mirror glass all blend seamlessly with a painting of St. Louis Cathedral, a pointed nod to the Crescent City, but in an elegant and subtle way — the Woolsey way.
It’s not only adult clients who appreciate the CW Interiors treatment. Woolsey has also created spaces for teenagers who need their own space. A sophisticated blend of British salon elegance and rogue deco flair, the shared teen space channels both refinement and creative rebellion. Deep hues, curated curiosities, and layered textures set the scene for late-night puzzles, gaming marathons, and bursts of artistic expression.
“It’s a room with presence: a little posh, a little unruly, and entirely theirs,” says Woolsey.
Woolsey shares these five pro tips for getting started on a game room:
Commit to a clear point of view, then edit with discipline. A memorable space starts with a focused concept. Whether the mood is rich and layered or sculptural and architectural, every decision should reinforce that vision. A bronze mirrored ceiling or blue stained paneling makes its impact when it isn’t competing for attention. Editing is what makes the drama feel elegant instead of chaotic.
Design the layout around purposeful fun. Poker and pool aren’t afterthoughts. A custom poker table should feel like it belongs in the room, not like it was wheeled in for the weekend. A pool table becomes a sculptural moment when it's scaled and placed with intention. Create clear zones for games, lounging, conversation, and cocktails. The room should flow, but each function deserves its own sense of place.
Let the art set the tone, not the theme. No gimmicks, no kitsch. Art in a game room can still be bold, but it should feel curated. Oversized photography, a sculptural installation, or a series of layered pieces bring personality without tipping into novelty. It’s about sophistication with a point of view.
Texture is where the luxury lives. This is where the space earns its decadence. Bronze mirrored ceilings, blue stained paneling, porcelain walls, dramatic wallpaper, and unlacquered brass all contribute to a layered, immersive environment. Every surface should feel considered. Every finish should add depth.
Prioritize comfort above all else. Luxury doesn’t mean formal. It means thoughtful, tactile, and livable. The seating should be low, plush, and perfectly pitched for long nights of conversation or cards. Upholstery should feel elevated but perform beautifully. Lighting should shift with the mood. Brighter for poker night. Softer for a bourbon and a record.