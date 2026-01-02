Crafted in Colombia
Restored Montrose home-turned-store showcases artisan furniture and gifts
Located in the heart of Montrose, Casa Amariz is the latest interior design showroom to join the growing trend of embracing historic architectural preservation here in Houston. A stone’s throw from The University of Saint Thomas, the 1925 residence on West Alabama recently received a respectful restoration by proprietor and designer Monica Amariz.
A native Colombian and former structural engineer, Amariz has high hopes for her design space that will also double as a community-first launchpad for local non-profits, artisan pop-ups, and casual workspace for officeless designers who are just starting out.
Casa Amariz will be the first business to occupy the space, as it has been a private residence since being built 100 years ago. The two-story brick house — complete with 50 original, double-hung, glazed windows — required a not-insignificant amount of work.
Nevertheless, the restoration saw that the original hardwood floors, doors, windows, banisters, balustrades, and even most of the original plumbing fixtures remained intact. The now light-and-airy interior functions as a beautiful and historic backdrop for artisanal furniture lines, home decor, accessories, and artwork imported from Amariz’s native Colombia — all in a comfy-cozy atmosphere.
“The house has good bones, but the feeling of a house, you don’t get that with new buildings,” Amariz tells CultureMap. “I wanted a home feeling to it. I want people to come in and feel that peaceful feeling of making it home. I really want it to be a place to create community, give back, and open it to nonprofits to have a space they can use here, for other designers to use, and to small, local brands that want to have a pop-up shop. I want to do that and give back.”
All of the furnishings at Casa Amariz are handmade from solid oak, organic woven fabrics, supple leathers, and natural stone — all imported from Colombia. Fully-customizable and completely made-to-order artisanal lines Diamantina y la Perla, known for their elegant and sculptural silhouettes, and the more minimalist, industrial brand Quinta Edicion, are the two stars of the showroom. Artworks are by hyperrealism artist Alex de la Torre, who shows in New York and Paris as well.
“I want to be able to celebrate that [artisanship] and bring back all of the culture that we miss now that we are here, and share this with Americans so that they can see what we are all about,” explains Amariz. “We love creating, and there are so many artisans over there — in Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, and all Latin American countries — so I wanted to bring a little of that back.”
Amariz has filled the remaining spaces with accessories and home decor that she painstakingly chose herself. Shop handmade pottery, placemats, candles, baskets, blown glass, china, and more. The plates can be customized with artwork, even the family dog can have its likeness on a dish — whatever can be dreamed, can be done.
The bold, yet muted, green that now wraps the brick exterior and set back porch lends a sophisticated and modern touch to an otherwise classic facade. “I love green. Green is such a hopeful color, it’s an abundance color,” says Amariz. “I wanted to keep the feeling of the house. It has a nice vibe, a peaceful vibe. It feels like this house has lived, and it feels like it has a history — I love that.”
In some additional exciting news, Casa Amariz will be designing the living room for the 2026 ASID Showhouse slated to debut in September.
Casa Amariz is currently open by appointment at 1636 West Alabama St. Keep an eye out for regular store hours beginning in February.