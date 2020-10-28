A common thought is that buying from a larger retailer means not getting to support "the little guy." Not so at Fine Art America — the online retailer lets you directly impact an independent artist's career while exploring literally thousands of original designs.

The Santa Monica-based website is home to hundreds of thousands of the world's greatest living artists, from big names to up-and-comers.

And you can purchase their designs on an array of products, from wall art and posters to wood, metal, and acrylic prints. You can even get versions printed on apparel, iPhone cases, shower curtains, tote bags, and more, all incredibly quickly from the 16 global production facilities in five different countries, all running 24 hours per day.

Alongside iconic artists like Norman Rockwell and Caravaggio, and famous images from the LIFE photo collection and past covers of The New Yorker, discover surreal portraits from Anka Zhuravleva or images from Icelandic photographer Marino Flovent.

Each month, Fine Art America spotlights a new set of artists so it's even easier to find your next favorite masterpiece.

If you're an artist yourself, the site is set up to help you successfully sell your art online. With just a few clicks, you can open an account, upload your images, select the products that you want to sell, set your prices, and begin selling to the millions of buyers who visit the website each week from all over the world.

In addition to providing an online marketplace and fulfillment service, Fine Art America also provides artists and photographers with sales and marketing tools to help simplify and accelerate their careers. These tools allow artists to set up branded web stores, sell prints on Facebook, create e-newsletters, and much more.

So whether you're looking to find your next favorite artist or become someone's discovery yourself, Fine Art America is the solution.