We've all been staring at the same old walls for the past few months, as coronavirus has kept us largely inside and probably questioning our current choice of home decor.

If you have the itch to redecorate, there's one simple and affordable way to make an impact without exerting too much effort: artwork.

Switching up the art on your walls can bring about a whole new vibe, and Fine Art America's online marketplace is one of the easiest ways to obtain your new masterpiece.

The Santa Monica-based website curates hundreds of thousands of independent artists and iconic brands through millions of unique products, spanning canvases, prints, tapestries, and even accessories like tote bags, yoga mats, and phone cases.

The best part is it's an affordable entry point to sophisticated wall art, and there's a great chance you'll end up supporting an up-and-coming artist. Indie designers can create a portfolio showcasing their work and then print on demand for customers all over the world.

And if you don't know exactly what might strike your fancy, you can discover everything from Norman Rockwell classics to mod mixed-media creations.

You can even upload your own images — think family portraits, vacation memories, popular Instagram posts — and have Fine Art America's team transform them into high-quality home decor.

With 16 global production facilities in five different countries, all running 24 hours per day, each product is ready to ship in only two to three days.

Get lost in the options, then get ready to love your living space all over again.