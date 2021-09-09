The Italians know a thing or two about la dolce vita, and are masters of relaxation and indulgence. This all translates to Villa Cotton, a decadent linen company that features hand-painted designs and premium quality materials.

It's certainly fun to browse the vibrant colors and dreamy patterns on the Villa Cotton website, but there are so many gorgeous designs that it might be difficult to pick just one.

Here's a closer look at three of the most popular bedding sets, and how upgrading your sheets can improve not just your sleep, but your overall outlook.

Primavera

Each Villa Cotton design is hand-painted in a small workshop in the little Italian town of Como, then digitally printed on crisp and breathable cotton percale. You can see the individual brushstrokes in the blue and green flowers that climb across this duvet set, which features inside corner ties to keep the duvet from shifting. Each cover comes with two pillow shams, and you can also order the matching sheets for 15 percent off.

Villagio

The short brush strokes of this original watercolor design, with its brilliant colors and soft shadows, evoke the mosaics of a quaint village square. The 300-thread count set is at once rustic and elegant, made of 100-percent long-staple cotton percale. The included shams have envelope closures, and the set was named the best cotton duvet cover of 2020 by the Sleep Foundation.

Giardino

Feel like you're in a garden at sunset with fluttering hummingbirds and winding vines in vivid, almost otherworldly, colors. The the duvet set's packaging is elegant, with a rustic tile motif and sophisticated paper materials. Villa Cotton partners with One Tree Planted to plant a tree for every product purchased, and support the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore, Punjab, near its production base. The carries an Oeko-Tex certification, which means its products are made without the use of harmful chemicals.

