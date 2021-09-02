A lot of projects are fine to DIY, but when it comes to designing or renovating your perfect home, it's best to call in the experts. Award-winning architecture firm Mirador Group has built a 25-year reputation for inspiring designs and meticulous professionalism in Texas.

Its growing portfolio of iconic Houston projects include the historic 6 Courtlandt Place renovation, Giorgetti Houston, The Sophie at Bayou Bend, The Westmore, Riva at the Park, and Katz's Deli.

The team at Mirador Group explains why it’s important to work with an architect for your residential projects.

1. Design for your lifestyle

An architect designs the perfect space according to your specific needs and wants.

"Understanding how each client will use the space, combined with their ideal design aesthetics, allows us to not only maximize the living area of the design but also provide additional options to consider," says Mirador Group’s founding principal, Todd Blitzer.

2. Utilize relationships

You may be new to the area and overwhelmed by the choice of vendors, but an architect is not. Their long-standing relationships with vendors ensure top-quality construction.

"Our relationships with the best craftsman and brands in the area and beyond allows us to ensure that each project has a curated team tailored to the specific needs of the design elements required," says Jerry Hooker, principal of Mirador Group.

3. Creative use of materials

Expertise is key to create designs that bring the most value to each client. Decades of experience mean that architects know precisely what materials will work best in your unique designs.

4. Expense planning

An architect manages your project to keep construction within your budget, but they also strategically plan energy efficient designs to cut down on future utility costs. In the end, good design creates better resale value.

5. Peace of mind

Think of all the moving parts of a home design or renovation — now think about not having to manage it all. Having an architect in your corner means that any issues that may arise or changes that need to be made will be handled efficiently, making the overall process way less stressful for you.

"In many cases, we are able to foresee mistakes and missing pieces in a design that can be mitigated before construction rather than after, potentially saving large post construction costs," says Krystyn Haecker, associate principal for Mirador Group.

---

Contact Mirador Group at 713-626-4770 or mirador@miradorgroup.com to discuss your next home project.