We've all been embracing the term "flexible" recently, especially when it comes to our homes, which now double as offices, schools, gyms, restaurants, and entertainment centers.

So it's no surprise that home remodeling trends are also showcasing versatility. Brixos, Texas' trusted team for remodeling, home additions, and home improvement projects, has seen a major uptick in flex spaces.

One client requested specific features during a recent home addition, which will serve as both a gym and a guest house. When company arrives, the client's Peleton bike gets rolled into a special closet while a Murphy bed descends for an instantly welcoming look. One space, two uses.

What else should you consider when remodeling your home? Here are a few ideas:

Identify dead zones

Whether a blank wall, unused space under the stairs, or an entire room, think about how it can pull double duty. Look at your life goals and weigh the must-haves versus the wants, and then go from there.

Think about future needs

Sure, the kids might be getting a lot of use out of a home classroom right now, but what will that space be in five years? Plan with an eye toward the future when it comes to your flex space, and install solutions that will help give the room a second life.

Not everyone needs a guest room

Dedicating an entire room to a bed and dresser might be a waste of space for you. Explore the Murphy bed idea if you do plan to host every now and then, and think about how this room can benefit you and your family more than just a few times a year. Perhaps an at-home gym or craft room is more useful right now.

Don't forget about outside

Flex spaces can be al fresco, too. The desire for a backyard oasis has skyrocketed, with outdoor kitchens, year-round patios, and cabanas all topping homeowner wish lists. Think about your family's habits and lifestyle: Would you watch TV outdoors? Can you see yourself using a built-in grill often? If any of these additions seem like they would enhance your quality of life, then it's a good sign to move forward.

Ready to get started on your flex space project? Reach out to Brixos or submit your project through their online web app and their team will review your specifications. From there, they will either come see your space in-person or send a project proposal based on average industry pricing. Brixos works closely with homeowners on the design of their space, then manages the work from start to finish. All you have to do is approve your project plans and enjoy the results.