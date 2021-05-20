Houston Modern Home Tour opens door to weekend virtual affair

In Houston’s pre-COVID days, the annual Houston Modern Home Tour was a popular walkabout draw for home design enthusiasts, architects, the creative community, and more.

This year, however, in effort to ensure safety — especially in enclosed spaces — the tour will again be a virtual affair.

The 2021 virtual event, produced by the Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS), takes place throughout the day Saturday, May 22. A full schedule can be found on the event page. Tickets run $40 per device and grant viewer access to the taped segments after the live event ends.

To create the tour, the event utilizes a scanned 3D model of each home as the centerpiece. Meanwhile, MA+DS hosts and a mix of architects, builders, designers, and owners offer up a walk-through of each home, discussing the project and how it came to life, per a press release.

Participants can watch live and participate in the program via live chat. Tour segments and models are available to explore after the live event.

Highlights include a prefab home from Intexture and Boxpreb. Press materials describe the home as a “great example of living large in a small space.” The one-bedroom, 640-square-foot Galleria space sits in a backyard to serve as a guest house, casita, office space, or mother-in-law suite. The unit can also be converted into a weekend home in the country.

Another draw is sure to be a modern ranch home from BlackBox Design Studio (with interiors by Eklektik Interiors). The home sits on five acres and boasts a minimalist vibe. Iron I-beams meet smooth, cedar-clad ceilings for contrast and visual interest; an open floor plan creates flow.

“We’re really excited to return to Houston for another virtual tour this spring,” says MA+DS founder, James Leasure, in a release. “During our in-person events, most visitors would explore each home on their own, and perhaps ask a question on their way out the door. During our virtual events, we explore the homes as a group and discuss the project’s story with the people that created it. The event is NOT prerecorded and it’s 100-percent interactive live with the architects, so it’s as close to an in-person tour as we could possibly create.”

For a full list of homes, tickets, and more information, visit the official site.