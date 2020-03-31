Houston style house offers a chance to lose that ugly office chair

A sudden shift to working from home has revealed an ugly truth. Some people are using office chairs that aren't up to the task of an eight-hour workday.

Office Furniture Innovations (OFI), a local office furniture dealer credited with projects such as Harris County Criminal Court Building and The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, wants to help. The 20-year-old company is giving away a stylish Joya office chair from Kimball to the person who submits the ugliest office chair picture.

"This is such an uneasy time for everyone," OFI founder and president Jayne Edison tells CultureMap in an email. "We wanted to engage our clients, who are all working at home now, lift their spirits, and have some fun."

Whether the well-designed chair actually triggers feelings of joy remains to be seen, but it should prove a comfortable setting for a productive workday. Valued at approximately $350, the chair features a sleek, modern look and a three-and-a-half-inch thick seat cushion.

Those who are interested in entering the contest may do so by submitting a picture of their chair via OFI's Facebook page by the deadline of Saturday, April 4. The company's staff will hold an online meeting to sift through the entries and determine a champion.

Just be aware, it's going to take a really ugly chair to win the prize.

"We’ve seen some pitiful looking chairs so far, from electrical tape to stabilize the construction to bed pillows replacing the factory cushions," Edison writes. "There’s no shortage of submissions."